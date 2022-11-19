Letters to the editor, Nov. 19, 2022

No civics class?

The original purpose of public education was to build citizens.

Elders often lament the loss of high school civics class. A visit to our state legislature would surprise them as civics is alive and and the gallery is packed with students.

The CRT red herring has spawned renewed interest in civics so Rand Corporation recently surveyed teachers to ascertain what is being taught. 68% of the respondents believed independent and critical thinking was the top aim of their instruction which, I maintain, is essential for good citizenship.

Teachers also indicated high interest in building competency in conflict resolution and knowledge of citizen rights and responsibilities. Female teachers showed a significantly higher interest in effective strategies to reduce racism than their male counterparts. Males indicated higher focus on social, political, and institutional knowledge as well as the capacity to defend one’s point of view.

Lawrence Paska, executive director of the National Council for Social Studies says,”Students do need to have a grounding in basic knowledge… what to do with it… [and] to be informed and thoughtful participants” (Education Week, 10/19/2022).

Be assured, civics class is alive and well.

Mark Winegar, Vermillion

Title troubles

Have you transferred a car title in South Dakota recently? I went to transfer the title on a car I purchased and was informed by the Treasurer’s Office that I probably wouldn’t get a title to the car until March of 2023. That Governor Noem’s Department of Motor Vehicles hadn’t ordered the necessary paper to print the certificate of title on, and wouldn’t be able to get any until January of 2023.

That’s what happens when your governor is running around America and not taking care of business in South Dakota. Oh yeah they are paying $13.00 an hour to work at the Department of Motor Vehicles, I hear McDonalds is paying $15.00 an hour. That’s $4,160 more a year to work at McDonalds instead of the State of South Dakota.

It would have been nice to know this before election day.

Patrick Ginsbach, Hot Springs

A red wimper

Invoking the names Biden and Pelosi as curses didn’t produce a national red wave last Tuesday, though as expected, well-balanced nice guys lost statewide SD office again. Midterm backlash against the president was much milder than recent historic norms.

Our expectations had been set by the fury I see on Facebook and in person — well-adjusted, usually friendly folks ranting at Democrats. Ranters rattle off a top ten list of things wrong with the world today that Democrats haven’t fixed, assuming their audience agrees it’s time Democrats vamoose, regardless if problems actually have any quick governmental solutions, or if Republicans actually have any better ideas.

Biden recognized we accomplished all we were going to in Afghanistan, and was man enough not to keep the war going just to avoid getting tagged the loser. Republicans and European leaders quietly follow Biden’s steady lead threading the path to resist Russian aggression without either appeasement or making Russian leaders desperate enough to try war with NATO, nuclear or otherwise.

We are grateful for a leader who understands America’s elections are free and fair, who accepts the duty to acknowledge results, not to convert a losing election campaign to a sabotage campaign against elections themselves.

Peter Hasby, Rapid City

Woes ahead in 2025

As predicted and expected, a majority of South Dakota voters joined their counterparts in other backward parts of the country by once again displaying their contempt for honesty, truth, justice and democracy. So, is a Soviet style dictatorship on the way in the USA?

If Putin and his Republican allies can install another fascist in the White House in 2025, the final nail in that political coffin will have been driven.

On the brighter side, however, other sections of the country have surprisingly shown intelligence and integrity at the polls. There may yet be a light at the end of his tunnel.

Terry Painter, Rapid City

Thanks from Visit Rapid City

At Visit Rapid City (VRC), our sales team brings meetings, conventions and events to our community year-round, and while we don’t talk about it much, these endeavors drive economic impact to Rapid City. So much so, that we had our first million-dollar month this year.

During September 2022, meetings and conventions booked by VRC delivered an economic impact of $1,048,355. Several groups held events here in Rapid, where they filled 2,407 hotel rooms and spent money on transportation, rental cars, dining out, entertainment, entry fees, shopping and more.

This segment of the tourism industry is vital to our community, especially as we head into our winter season. Our team at Visit Rapid City works trade shows, relationships and leads to drive these types of events to our corner of the Black Hills, and we – along with incredible partners and locals – are dedicated to ensuring attendees have a positive experience so they want to return to Rapid City for business and leisure travel.

From Visit Rapid City to our entire community, thank you for supporting this segment of the tourism economy and welcoming these groups. We couldn’t do it without you.

Tyson Steiger, Rapid City

Editor's note: Tyson Steiger is the director of sales and services at Visit Rapid City.