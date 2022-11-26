Letters to the editor, Nov. 26, 2022

Placing blame

It seems that western South Dakota and its neighboring states that are "Deep Red" states are so quick to blame President Biden and the Democrats in charge of Congress for anything wrong, like the current cost of diesel fuel/gas and other inflated products. Then, it stands to reason, doesn't it, that he and they are also at fault for the current two dollar plus calf market being experienced under his watch.

Thanked him yet you producers? The job market remains strong also, doesn't it? The pandemic has been handled pretty much too, eh?

Yet, thanks to Trump and his election 'deniers' throughout the nation, we faced the most nerve-wracking election ever on Nov. 8.

I agree, calves are "worth" more what they should be today but the inflation the whole world is experiencing is more because the largest corporations can raise prices as they wish. Check out their profits reporting the past three quarters for your own sake.

Jake Kammerer, Silver City

Support Convention of States

Those with the gold make the rules, but the question is, whose gold?

We may be at a point where 51% of the people are receivers of government programs and 49% are contributors with their taxes. Biden may have tipped the scale with his latest government giveaway programs. A point where socialist programs rule. Money is controlling the elections by people voting for the party that provides the most free stuff.

Now the people’s votes are being bought with the people’s money. Yes, the government is buying the election with your money or money they have printed. Why else do you think Biden offered to pay the debts of students with your tax dollars.

Are all the programs set up to distribute money to the masses constitutional? Your government will tell you many are constitutional under the general welfare clause which is not one of the enumerated powers given to congress but invented by an out of control supreme court in opposition to the intent of “general welfares” usage in Article 1.

Convention of States proposes to reduce government overreach and to install fiscal responsibility by proposing amendments to the Constitution to bring the federal government under control. Support it.

Mike Weller, Rapid City

Animal shelter crisis

The Rapid City Animal Shelter is in a crisis situation. I have been volunteering off and on for over 20 years, and have never see the shelter this packed with animals.

The shelter is currently overwhelmed with surrendered pets. They are understaffed and have always been underfunded by the city and county. Please help, by donating money and supplies, but more importantly by donating your time. Cats need socializing and dogs need walking.

The staff does not have enough time in their day, and the money is not there to hire more staff. Dogs are kept in kennels all day without a chance to get outside to go to the bathroom. Please volunteer a few hours a week to help make life at the shelter better for the pets. Call or stop in to see what you can do today.

Kathy Smith Rapid City

Breakthrough ruling on meat

In a landmark ruling destined to save billions of animal and human lives, the Food and Drug Administration has ruled Nov. 16 that meat cultivated from animal cells is safe to eat. The ruling was granted to Upside Foods, funded by Bill Gates and Richard Branson, but also by meat industry giants Cargill and Tyson Foods.

In the past decade, the cultivated-meat industry has grown to more than 150 companies on six continents, backed by $2.6 billion in investments. They all grow meat from animal cells in clean manufacturing plants, rather than in cruel filthy factory farms.

An estimated 70 billion animals are macerated or suffocated at birth or raised in tiny cages each year to produce today's animal meat and dairy offerings. Consumption of these products has been linked conclusively with elevated incidence of killer diseases.

Production of animal-based foods pollutes our waterways and groundwater supplies, destroys wildlife habitats, and accounts for 20 percent of greenhouse gas emissions.

The forthcoming massive switch from animal agriculture to plant-based and cultivated meat and dairy products offers a truly monumental change in kindness to animals, human health, environmental pollution, and global warming.

Randall Coit, Rapid City

Tax relief needed

Property tax relief for seniors is needed in this state. I just received my escrow statement and my property taxes went up over a thousand dollars per year. I retired three years ago at age 70. Now have very limited income.

I have a friend in Georgia, and they cut his tax evaluation by 40 percent when he reached 65 and eliminated them completely when he reached 70. you have to occupy your home and have lived in it for at least 10 years years. Colorado does away with half the home value, up to 200,000 once you reach 65 and have occupied your home for 10 years. I have paid my outrageous taxes and have occupied for 17 years.

When you call the county they will offer to freeze taxes at their current rate if you live below the poverty level. They will still be extremely high. I haven't had kids in school for years.

Come on all you legislators. Time to pay more than lip service to your campaign promises! We need your help.

Steve O'Malley, Rapid City

Be kind and connect

It is 2022. I grew up in Rapid City SD, I will soon be 60. I didn't have a "closet to come out of." I have always been who I am. I have participated in too many prayer vigils for acts of unmitigated violence.

The latest bloody, murderous, deadly attack on blameless people is one more reminder of the utilization of fear as a means of power and control is destructive and harmful at a soul level and leads to depraved acts of violence in our communities.

The majority of our state and federal legislators in South Dakota will avoid any mention of this horrific tragedy. According to the SD Dept of Health, suicide is the leading cause of death among youth ages 10 - 19 years old in South Dakota.

Make the connection - when a person doesn't feel a part of, or connected to, or that people who are different matter in society don't matter - that creates a sense of hopelessness and despair.

You can make a difference, Reach out to the people around you and let them know you care. This is a difficult time and it is important people know they matter. Be kind.

Annie Bachand, Rapid City