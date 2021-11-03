Letters to the editor, Nov. 3, 2021

What's in our future?

Will our future hold more scary stuff (permanent Halloween) or will we be enjoying the things that hold us together (Thanksgiving)? As a result of the "information networks", we are in uncharted territory when it comes to handling the sheer volume of data that affects our daily lives. Rather than bring us together to fight the covid problem, information (or should I say disinformation) has put an enormous strain on our ability to remain civil with each other. We did not have this problem in the past when we tackled other challenges. We automatically united together to get beyond our obstacles but lately, information (again I should say disinformation) has divided us even more than politics alone ever did. I'm not sure that we are able to handle the modern information world that we've created. We act more like adolescents than adults making our problems worse (not better) when we address the failings of "political leadership".

I know it's easier to call each other out than to fix our own shortcomings but until we do, we will not be able to handle this "brave new world" that we have created and we will live in scary times instead of celebrating our achievements and being thankful that we can do so.

Dave Freytag, Rapid City

Abortion kills

Abortion kills thousands of helpless babies every day in America. Now supposed Catholic Joe Biden wants to kill even more innocent babies. He wants to get rid of the HYDE amendment, which prohibits using our tax dollars to fund abortion clinics. What a scourge against religious Americans who know that abortion is murder!

I am certain that almighty God will not be pleased at this news.

Jack Sayles, Custer

A big thank you

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) of South Dakota would like to say a “Big than you” to the 727th Transportation Committee for hosting the outstanding 17th Annual Charity Poker Run which provided a donation of $44,000.00 to the DAV Hospital Transportation Network which provides FREE rides for Veterans to the VA Health Care Systems and VA Clinics. This year’s donation of $44,000.00 brings the total to $349,000.00 in seventeen years from the Annual Poker Run.

The DAV thinks the community of Brookings and the citizens of South Dakota should be honored to have patriotic citizens such as the 727th Transportation Committee who will assist our Veterans who served and sacrificed for our great country.

In FY 2020 the program in South Dakota provided free rides for 5,603 Veterans, 17,122 Volunteer hours by our drivers, and 349,158 miles driven. Since the Transportation Program began we have provided free rides for 427,054 Veterans, 829,827 Volunteer hours by our drivers, and 19,557,081 miles driven.

We are very proud, as the DAV Hospital Transportation Network was started in Sioux Falls in 1984 and was picked up in 1987 as a DAV National Program. Currently we have twenty-seven (26) vehicles in South Dakota with locations in: Aberdeen, Belle Fourche, Brookings, Fort Thompson, Huron, Lake Andes, Lemmon, Madison, Milbank, Miller, Mitchell, Mobridge, Pierre, Rapid City, Redfield, Rosebud, Dakota Dunes, Sioux Falls (3 vehicles), Sisseton, Sturgis, Yankton, Watertown, Webster, and Winner.

We have two Hospital Transportation Service Coordinators located at the VA Black Hills Health Care System at the VA Ft. Meade and VA Medical Center in Sioux Falls. The drivers are all volunteers and do a super job for our veterans.

Marty Pennock, Adjutant

Disabled American Veterans

Department of South Dakota

