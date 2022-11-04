Letters to the editor, Nov. 4, 2022

No on IM 27

Proposed legalization of “recreational marijuana” is not a political or libertarian issue, but a moral issue. Documented results, from states like Colorado which legalized it in 2013, must be considered.

Toxicology reports showed marijuana was found in 51% of deaths by suicide for children (ages 10-19) in 2019, higher than alcohol. (2021 Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area report)

Increased addiction since THC (the psychoactive component of marijuana) has been developed from 1-3% in the plant, in 1970, to 18-23%. Vapes and edibles can contain up to 95-99% THC. The Lancet (medical journal) concludes that the risk of psychosis triples when using products with 15% THC potency or higher”. (Smart Approaches to Marijuana).

Other results include increasing traffic deaths, workplace accidents, black market and cartels, homeless users, and increased taxes ($4.5 spent on social costs for $1 taken in).

Also, see facebook.com/sd.against.pot for testimonials of bereaved parents. Please join the request of these South Dakota organizations: State Medical Association, Academy of Family Physicians, Chamber of Commerce, Police Chiefs Association, 63 of the 65 Sheriffs, and many others across our state. Please vote no on IM 27.

Rev. Harvey Opp, Vermillion

Editor's note: Rev. Opp is the faith coalition chairman for Protecting South Dakota Kids.

For John Fitzgerald

Electing a judge is an important responsibility for the public, especially when there are five individuals running. The race is for the Fourth Judicial Circuit.

I have known John Fitzgerald personally since the early 1990s. He is the best candidate for this position. Fitzgerald served the citizens of Butte County as their State’s Attorney from 1981-1995 and Lawrence County from 1995 to present. He has done an impeccable job. He is thoughtful, fair and honest and that is exactly what is needed in the courtroom.

We deserve the most experienced candidate, one who has lived and served the people of this area for most of his life. Please vote for John Fitzgerald for Fourth Circuit Court Judge.

Stanley Triplett, Spearfish

Inflation's blame

The next time you think about inflation, including the price of gas and start blaming President Biden you need to remember that all these worldwide problems are a result of ex-KGB officer and lifelong Communist Vladimir Putin and his illegal invasion of Ukraine. Remember also that Biden’s predecessor thought, in his own words, very highly of Putin and fell “in love” North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

I am rather afraid that our adversaries took such utterances as a sign of ignorance and weakness. Oh, how far we have sunk from the day that President John F. Kennedy said, “Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty."

So let us stand with our president against the Kims, Putins, Xis and dictators around the world by showing to all, our resolve and let our actions reflect the spirit of President Kennedy’s well-spoken words.

Lou Leahy, Spearfish

For IM 27

Did you know that 91% of adults want to legalize weed, and over 50% of adults have access to legal cannabis? We need a regulated system in place that will keep cannabis free of harmful chemicals, keep money in South Dakota instead of going to the black market or other states, and ease tensions on police resources for petty marijuana offenses.

South Dakota already voted to legalize cannabis once because we understand that prohibition is a failed policy. Vote yes on IM 27, Nov. 8. Early voting is open now.

Gavin Auker, Rapid City

Division impacting health

With flu season on the rise here and Covid still lingering, is there an end for people to live freely and without fear of dying from one disease? During the Covid pandemic, we saw how divided people became because of people wanting to get vaccinated and people refusing to get the vaccine.

Our kids have given up a lot and missed out on living a regular life the past two years, but we have had to adapt and make it through these challenging times. Still, there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.

I am asking my fellow South Dakotans, after losing family and friends to Covid and with the new strains of the flu, if we can put our agendas and beliefs aside to do the right thing for our fellow neighbors. What I mean by this is keeping our kids home from school if they are sick or staying home from work and daily tasks we do if we are not feeling good.

We have had enough division already and need to do more to be better people and relatives.

Clayton Clifford, Rapid City

Crisis at the shelter

The Rapid City Animal Shelter is in a crisis situation. I have been volunteering off and on for over 20 years, and have never see the shelter this packed with animals. The shelter is currently overwhelmed with surrendered pets. They are understaffed and have always been under funded by the city and county.

Please help, by donating money and supplies, but more importantly by donating your time. Cats need socializing and dogs need walking. The staff does not have enough time in their day, and the money is not there to hire more staff. Call or stop by to see what you can do today.

Kathy Smith, Rapid City