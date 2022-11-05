Letters to the editor, Nov. 5, 2022

For Christine Stephenson

As a State Rep., Christine Schmid Stephenson can be counted on to address South Dakota’s toughest issues head-on as distinct from seeking some politically safe way to kick the can down the road. I know her to be reliable and resourceful, a compassionate champion of fairness and a critical-thinking problem solver. Given the opportunity to serve, she will make a positive difference in the lives of her constituents

Steven Reed, Grand Junction, Colo.

Praise for SDPB

Kristi Noem rants that SDPB is guilty of a “radical extreme leftward swing." In truth, SDPB spends countless broadcast hours interviewing each and every South Dakota State Representative and Senate candidate. SDPB brings us both sides of current political issues no matter how decisive. SDPB brings us honest discussions of the candidate’s views and voting record. SDPB allows us to see and hear the best and worst of South Dakota and American history. SDPB brings us close and personal talks with all segments of our fellow Dakota neighbors.

Yet Kristi glues herself to Fox News as her ‘go to’ news source and adheres to the Fox political view requirements. She disparages SDPB because they do not shower her with adornment and praise. SDPB points out her nepotism help to her daughters job training. They covered her abuse-use of the SD state aircraft and her commitment to support her hero, Donald Trump the insurrection instigator.

Denny Henrikson, Rapid City

Repeal permitless carry

I have recently moved from Iowa to Rapid City, SD. I have done research regarding gun control. I realize after looking at the law and regulations that you do not need a license, ownership, permit to carry a rifle but a handgun you do need a permit, you do not need a permit to purchase you also do not need to register your handguns or firearms.

These laws need to change, why are we more worried about women’s bodies rather than being worried about all lives? Do we not care how much we need to act on gun control. Gun control is a public issue that needs to be brought up in all meetings.

Look at the stats, 40% of people who are killed have been killed by a gun. Having this be a public health issue helps us help our community live a longer healthier life. We need to have more laws regarding who can purchase a gun, needs to be registered, and need to go through an extensive background check in order to purchase a gun.

Having these laws implemented would show drastic change in our community, we would finally have a grip on murders, shootings.

Denisse Chavez, Rapid City

Rising property taxes

When the most recent property tax assessments were issued I had a phone conversation with the county assessor concerning an excessive incremental jump in my taxes. I also mentioned that the trend has been to double the prior year's rate increase. Somehow, my property is worth five times the purchase value in 1996.

I've appealed and been to the council before and it was a gigantic waste of my time. My representative sat on his hands and did not speak up for me in any way. They'll act like they're listening, and maybe reduce it one or two percent, only to add it back to the following year.

During this most recent conversation the assessor claimed that he was comfortable with my 20% increase, so I asked him if I'd get a refund when the bottom drops out of the market? So, I'm checking my mail every day for a notice that my property taxes have been reduced to a rate actually in line with the value of my property.

Jeff Clark, Rapid City

Bad policy drives inflation

Inflation is caused by bad policies and Biden policies are horrendously bad. Started the very day he shut down the XL pipeline and waged war on the oil and gas companies. The world runs on oil. Every thing you own has oil in it.

Biden and Socialist Dems are doing everything they can to drive inflation higher. What would stop inflation? Simple: Rein in federal spending and end the war on oil and gas production. Radically scale down the handouts, the regulations and high taxes that strangle businesses, factories and the tens of millions of workers they employ.

If the Biden administration and congressional Socialist Dems are serious about ending the pain for American workers and American families they need to end the wasteful trillions in spending and end the war on oil production.

If we do not get a handle on this crisis, this Socialist takeover of the economy will crush this economy. The life prospects and the future of the next generation will be in jeopardy.

Rick Lewis, Spearfish

Debt relief dichotomy

Senator Thune and Dusty Johnson, both GOP Republicans parroting the party "line," say that "Student Debt Relief" by the Biden administration is a "slap in the face" to those that worked hard and paid off their federal loans. If so, then it is also a "slap in the face" for those Ag producers who applied for aid under the Inflation Reduction Act?

Over $800 million of debt has been forgiven already,more than $3 billion $$$ relief authorized, by this act.

So, I humbly ask Sen. Thune and Dusty "Why is it so bad when a student gets debt relieved but all 'good' and so necessary when an Ag producer does the same?" Or are there any Republican "mouthpieces" out there who can answer my question?

Any bets on whether or not there will be "an answer?"

Jake Kammerer, Silver City