Letters to the editor, Nov. 6, 2021

Under fire

Once again the Director of the CDC is on the hot seat. This time is not for giving ever-changing, contradictive and at times incorrect information on preventing the man-made Covid-19 virus. This time it is for excessive and extensive animal cruelty at the CDC animal experiment facilities in Atlanta and Ft. Colins.

A Freedom Of Information Act request submitted by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) revealed that from Nov. 2017 through April 2021, at least 400 animals dies horrible deaths at those facilities. These deaths were from incompetence (lack of food, water and air) as well as botched medial experiments.

The Dept. of Agriculture does not inspect CDC animal experiment facilities. The Animal Warfare Act (AWA) is suppose to provide animal care standards at research facilities, but the law excludes 95% of animals tested upon and provides minimal protection for the rest. A full 90% of drugs fail in human trials despite promising results in animal tests.

Millions of animals are experimented on by the cosmetic, pharmaceutical, medical and cleaning product industries in the name of progress, they say. Nonsense! They are done in the name of hopeful future profits.

David Hall, Box Elder

Make friends instead of enemies

In western South Dakota, I grew up surrounded by nuclear missiles, designed to blow up the world in case the Russians sent their bombs toward us. B-52 jets constantly flew overhead with extra bombs in case the missiles didn't finish everybody off. As a kid I couldn't understand why blowing up the world would be a solution to anything. Now, the Defense Department wants to spend $1.5 trillion to upgrade and improve our nuclear arsenal.

The US and its allies just finished off 20 years of trying to turn Afghanistan into a capitalist country with a military trained and equipped by us. Each of those 20 our generals promised that the Afghan army was just about done being trained so they could stand on their own. Each of those 20 they lied to us. We spent $2 trillion on this mirage.

Trillions of dollars can be spent better. How about we help people instead of blowing them up? Imagine how much medicine, health care, and educating farmers could be done with trillions of dollars. Then we make friends instead of enemies. We don't have to rebuild things that we've destroyed. We protect ourselves from diseases that could spread to us.

Jeff Jacobsen, Rapid City

A better way?

As I rake leaves, bag them and haul them to the recycle dumpsters, it seems like there could be a smaller carbon footprint, city wide, if there were vacuum trucks going around neighborhoods sucking up leaves and twigs from the gutters and taking them to the disposal site. There could be specified days much like garbage pickup.

Less fuel used. Check! Less labor at recycle. Check! Less plastic. Check!

Dot Cummins Schmitendorf, Rapid City

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0