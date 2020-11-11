Letters to the editor, November 11, 2020

Defeating the tyrant again

My hat is off to rational Republicans. Without who, we would still have that so-called "populist" making a mockery of our great land. Democrats alone did not defeat Trump and we all know it. America proved once again that we are capable of defeating any tyrant. My faith in democracy once more buoyed by loyal opposition Republicans is at an all time high. We can now get back to political saneness. Real reds and real blues compromising to get things accomplished that this country actually needs. No more "naked emperors" to pretend we can't see. We can now get our standing back in the world(that includes Russia) and set goals that the whole world can get behind. I have never been so proud of being an American(not just a Democrat). With tea party Trumpers puking the kool aid instead of blindly following a cult leader,we will now get down to business as usual and actually drain the friggen swamp. Just one final message for Donald J Trump; If you don't love it, leave it.