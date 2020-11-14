Letters to the editor, November 14, 2020

Movement to reduce emissions not political issue

After reading the RCJ article, “Black Hills Energy announces clean energy goals,” it is apparent that reducing our nation’s carbon footprint is not a political issue but an economic necessity. Companies, such as Black Hills Energy, are moving to capitalize on market-based incentives to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Energy companies prioritizing consumers’ interests are moving to renewables because they cost consumers less, provide far more jobs and reward everyone with a healthier, cleaner environment.

As more consumers demand carbon emission reduction, the national clean energy workforce has grown more than 10% to employ 3.3 million people, including 11,400 South Dakotans, over the past 5 years. In 2019, South Dakota’s wind capacity expanded at twice the rate of any other state, doubling its production in just one year. South Dakota is experiencing a pro-growth, pro-health, pro-people clean energy movement because of companies like Black Hills Energy and it is time to encourage all of our state’s energy companies to do the same.