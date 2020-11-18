Letters to the editor, November 18, 2020
A reason for masks
There is a very simple reason for us all to start wearing masks when out in public. It is, as Dr. Fauci says, that if we do not wear masks, distance and wash or sanitize our hands frequently, another lockdown will be needed to decrease Covid spreading. Another lockdown will be devastating to the US economy compounding the Covid misery even longer.
Willis Sutliff MD, Rapid City
Please wear a mask
Just reading the story about a South Dakota nurse describing people infected with Covid-19 denying what the medical team is telling them. They would rather have lung cancer than admit that Covid-19 is real. I assume these are the same people who have refused all evidence of no rampant voter fraud in the 2020 election that resulted in Trump losing his attempt at re-election.
Being a Liberal in a red state I have become used to a difference of opinion but this new difference of facts is truly alarming.
Wear a mask please. Even if they are wrong about their ability to help stop the spread of Covid-19 the only inconvenience is that you wore a mask. But we all know they are right.
Katherine Brown, Black Hawk
Old habits die hard
To say old habits die hard may be clichéd, but it does explain why my grandparents referred to November 11th as Armistice Day. As they and other readers remember, the date we now call Veteran’s Day originally commemorated the 1918 treaty that ended the First World War.
This year, it is fitting to recall that Armistice Day occurred when it did in part because of a coronavirus. The 1918-19 influenza pandemic sickened thousands of German soldiers fighting in France. Thus aided, the Allies regrouped, mounted their Grand Offensive, and halted the Germans’ advance. The war ended six weeks later.
The coronavirus may not have determined the ultimate outcome of the war, but the implication is clear: pandemics threaten militaries. They also don’t care who the good guys are. Just last month, the Joint Chiefs in the Pentagon quarantined after the assistant Marine commandant tested positive. The ramifications of a sustained outbreak in our forces should be sobering for any security-conscious American. Tellingly, Donald Trump, Kristi Noem, Ron DeSantis, and their ilk are ignoring these concerns while they’re out making America great again.
Traditionally, defense and security were within the Republicans’ purview. I guess some old habits die all too easily.
Seth Thomas, Rapid City
Masks work
I have severe congestive obstructive pulmonary disease, (COPD). I always wear a mask and a face shield. If I get Covid 19 pneumonia I certainly will die. Would you please wear a mask to help protect me and of course, yourself. There is no doubt that wearing masks and social distancing saves lives.
The CDC just announced, "Wearing a mask isn't just about protecting other people, it can help you stay COVID free." In even mild cases, many people who get coronavirus will have lifelong heart, vascular, lung, or brain problems.
As of November 14th, South Dakota is once again, the nation's top hotspot for COVID-19. We have the highest hospitalization rate for the country as of the 14th. We have a 58.8 percent positivity rate. In South Dakota, at least 54 coronavirus deaths and 1,855 were reported on the 14th.
Masks are a key measure to help suppress coronavirus transmission and save lives. People who don't wear masks are either ignorant of the truth, or selfish. We can become focused only on ourselves, but we must consider the well-being of others. There should be a citywide mask mandate in public places punishable by fines if the law allows.
Metakuye Oyiasin (All my relatives)
Robert J Ackerman, Rapid City
Take it seriously
Dr. Smith, a doctor in our local ER department was interviewed just now on a national radio channel. He explained the situation here in SD as thus -- We have an R factor of 1.1. The R factor is the number of people being infected by each Covid positive person. He said that if society does nothing at all, the R factor would be about 3.0. All it takes, he said, is to get our 1.1 number to .9 or .8 to have a decreasing number of cases and hospitalizations. Please mask up in public, and if you are business owner like I am, require masks in your place of business, even if you don't feel it's a big deal. It isn't a big deal to 99% of people who get it, but it's a very big deal to that other 1%, and they are worthy of your consideration and lack of selfishness. The statements you are making about freedom are costing people their lives, and their freedom.
I know of several people currently hospitalized right now aged 20-50, many of whom have very much changed their minds about the seriousness of this disease. One friend of ours in his 40’s was on a ventilator for 32 days in Boston despite being a distance runner and avid skier with no underlying health issues. Another healthy friend last week, who never took the virus seriously, got it and took a 1 a.m. trip to the E.R. with 91% O2 saturation, after nearly passing out in the shower. When I see people in public places without masks, I realize they have a right to feel like they don't believe Covid will hurt them, or that it's even a serious or real disease, but they DO NOT have a right to be breathing on me and others who are trying to react globally or stay safe themselves. I believe it was Thoreau who wrote, "Your right to throw your fist ends at my face."
Johnny Sundby, Rapid City
COVID-19: The Pot Calling the Kettle Black
I see that the governor of Minnesota has seen fit to criticize Governor Noem’s policy approach to COVID-19.
Did Kristi Noem criticize the Minnesota governor prior to October 1st when the total COVID-19 mortality rate in Minnesota was more than 50% greater (0.037%) than it was in South Dakota (0.024%). I don’t recall. I do recall that Minnesota had lockdowns that South Dakotans didn’t have. Hmmm…. I also know personally that many Minnesotans would trade Governor Walz for Governor Noem, probably with some additional cash to sweeten the deal for South Dakota.
I think that Governor Walz should keep an eye on his own state and citizens. The mortality rate in Minnesota is now 0.05% and that in South Dakota is 0.06%. We’ve just caught up to Governor Walz.
Further, we should all acknowledge that COVID-19 is acting much as influenza does. It’s a seasonal virus, apparently closely paralleling influenza. COVID-19 activity declined significantly beginning in May and June, roughly coincident with end of the 2019-20 flu season. COVID-19 is now surging, roughly coincident with the 2020-21 influenza season which officially started 1 October. We didn’t “flatten the curve” last Spring, nature did that. Nature is also responsible for the current surge. Social distancing and lockdowns aren’t going to stop the surge. Europe is proving that.
Rodney Michael, MD, Rapid City
