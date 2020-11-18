Letters to the editor, November 18, 2020

Dr. Smith, a doctor in our local ER department was interviewed just now on a national radio channel. He explained the situation here in SD as thus -- We have an R factor of 1.1. The R factor is the number of people being infected by each Covid positive person. He said that if society does nothing at all, the R factor would be about 3.0. All it takes, he said, is to get our 1.1 number to .9 or .8 to have a decreasing number of cases and hospitalizations. Please mask up in public, and if you are business owner like I am, require masks in your place of business, even if you don't feel it's a big deal. It isn't a big deal to 99% of people who get it, but it's a very big deal to that other 1%, and they are worthy of your consideration and lack of selfishness. The statements you are making about freedom are costing people their lives, and their freedom.

I know of several people currently hospitalized right now aged 20-50, many of whom have very much changed their minds about the seriousness of this disease. One friend of ours in his 40’s was on a ventilator for 32 days in Boston despite being a distance runner and avid skier with no underlying health issues. Another healthy friend last week, who never took the virus seriously, got it and took a 1 a.m. trip to the E.R. with 91% O2 saturation, after nearly passing out in the shower. When I see people in public places without masks, I realize they have a right to feel like they don't believe Covid will hurt them, or that it's even a serious or real disease, but they DO NOT have a right to be breathing on me and others who are trying to react globally or stay safe themselves. I believe it was Thoreau who wrote, "Your right to throw your fist ends at my face."