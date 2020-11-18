Letters to the editor, November 20, 2020

Governor Noem said that South Dakota per-capita death rate is lower than New York. Neom forgot to mention that those stats were months ago. Right now South Dakota is number two with second most deaths per ca-pita in the Nation. Noem is allowing South Dakotan's to die every day so she can save face and continue to lie. Noem, Trump lost so you need to get back to your job of protecting the lives of the people in South Dakota. South Dakota may in your mind not be your state anymore, perhaps being Governor of South Dakota is too low of a position for you now. Perhaps you think you should be President. However I would like you remind you that our Loved ones are dying every day while you scamper around the nation. Come back now and help our people or resign.

It's an embarrassment

With the cases of Covid-19 surging in the Dakotas, it is an embarrassment that our governor does not admit that allowing the Sturgis Rally to take place was a mistake since there is evidence that it allowed the virus to spread. Now with the surge in cases and the hospitals being overloaded it is time to mandate the use of masks to help curb the spread. Telling people to use common sense does not work because so many in the federal government have downplayed the virus impact and the benefit of masks. She needs to quit ignoring facts and mandate the use of masks. The use of masks does not infringe upon a person's rights any more than outlawing smoking in buildings does. It is the rights of people not to be put at risk by selfish people who don't care about others. The healthcare providers are doing the best they can but everyone needs to help. So Quit Being Selfish and Wear Masks to help protect your neighbors even if you don't care about yourself and your own family.