Letters to the editor, November 21, 2020

Changing parties

This morning as I opened my Journal, I read that a group had met to protest a proposed city-wide mask mandate. It is certainly within the rights of citizens to protest. What troubles me is that the protest was organized by the Republican Party, of which I am a member.

Public health should not be a partisan issue. I feel the Republican Party no longer represents my core values, and I will be changing my party registration.

Genevieve M. Newell, Rapid City

Masks are important

As I read the letter from Dr. Michael on Wednesday, I wondered about his expertise on COVID 19. Research reveals that he has worked in the field of vaccines & infectious diseases. But he believes Covid is surging now because it’s fall, the usual cool weather flu season. Were April through August some new warm weather flu season?

To equate COVID with seasonal flu is too simplistic. A seasonal flu with fever, runny nose, & cough, or with vomiting and stomach problem, hasn’t killed indiscriminately as COVID does.