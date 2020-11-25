Letters to the editor, November 25, 2020

Mask mandate is overreach

The safety of South Dakota citizens is only part of Government responsibility. Put up a stop sign where needed, enforce slower traffic speeds around schools and homes, we should all agree on this. A mask mandate is overreach. Will the City define what is a “Council Approved” mask? Our law enforcement and criminal courts have more important things to do. I for one, do not want our cops and courts taken away from prosecuting actual crimes. Why not fine people when they don't wash their hands? When will you impose the motorcycle helmet law? Will you demand everyone wear hats in cold weather? Will walking in the woods while wearing sandals be banned? Will the USAF remove its global strike nuclear bombers from Ellsworth because the city council is scared of offending the Russians? If you don’t want to become ill, it is your personal responsibility. The Council could’ve debated and said no to masks, but it didn’t. We are a free State. Infringement of rights will be challenged in Court, and I intend to hold the City Councilmen responsible for taxpayer costs incurred. Right now, I petition for their recalls, starting with the Mayor.