Letters to the editor, November 25, 2020
Mask mandate is overreach
The safety of South Dakota citizens is only part of Government responsibility. Put up a stop sign where needed, enforce slower traffic speeds around schools and homes, we should all agree on this. A mask mandate is overreach. Will the City define what is a “Council Approved” mask? Our law enforcement and criminal courts have more important things to do. I for one, do not want our cops and courts taken away from prosecuting actual crimes. Why not fine people when they don't wash their hands? When will you impose the motorcycle helmet law? Will you demand everyone wear hats in cold weather? Will walking in the woods while wearing sandals be banned? Will the USAF remove its global strike nuclear bombers from Ellsworth because the city council is scared of offending the Russians? If you don’t want to become ill, it is your personal responsibility. The Council could’ve debated and said no to masks, but it didn’t. We are a free State. Infringement of rights will be challenged in Court, and I intend to hold the City Councilmen responsible for taxpayer costs incurred. Right now, I petition for their recalls, starting with the Mayor.
Reed Wilson, Rapid City
Wear a mask out of love
I wear my mask in love. When my husband and I heard about Covid 19, we made a pledge to each other, doing everything possible to avoid contracting the virus. Never did we think it would be with us 9 months later. We always wear a mask, we do not travel, shop, attend large group functions. We limit social gatherings to no more than six people. It’s out of love we do this. Our goal is to protect our family and friends, to protect the staff at the grocery stores and ultimately to honor our medical professionals.
I have asked others to please wear masks to protect our community. I get in return – “you are scared” “you live your life in fear” “watch out it’s going to get cha”
No it’s not out of fear that I wear my mask. It is out of love.
I want to Thank Mayor Allender for leadership. I want to Thank the city council for standing up, taking the high road, acting out of love, not fear. Rapid City will be safer because of your actions towards a mask mandate. I hope Rapid City can wear a mask out of love not anger.
Joyce Payton, Rapid City
The nanny state is here
I’m writing to you on behalf of all freedom loving South Dakotans. The recent lawsuit challenging Amendment A is an affront to our liberty, our voting system, and the will of the electorate.
The hypocrisy of Kristi Noem, Kevin Thom, Rick Miller, and the others who continue to work against cannabis is a blatant insult to the intelligence of our people. She says she trusts South Dakotans to make the right choices for themselves and their families, then turns around and tells us we’ve made the wrong choice.
This is the nanny state government people are so afraid of. The police here for decades now have said about the marijuana laws, “We don’t make the laws, we just enforce them.” Well now, Kevin Thom and Rick Miller think they can make the laws too. That is the very definition of a police state.
Cannabis is a nonpartisan issue. More people voted for Amendment A than voted for Kristi Noem when she got elected. More people voted for IM26 than voted for Donald Trump in our most recent election. If the Republicans choose cannabis as their hill to die on, the 2022 election cycle will not be kind to them. Please do not delay in the smooth implementation of Amendment A. If we can get distributors set up in time for Sturgis 2021, we will make a giant pile of money.
John Batteen, Rapid City
Cost of the Trump trip
Gov. Kristi Noem's "Trump trip" cost S.D. how much? Many are still waiting for their unemployment(Federal Reemployment assistance) to materialize. We know that the State collected Federal money (600+dollars per week per person) for many in the S.D. labor force who never got their assistance.
Where did that money go? We do know that money was spent for Trump at Mt. Rushmore and money was allocated for a fence around the Governors' mansion. Now
it is suspected that the money spent on Kristi's Trump tour came partially from the funds that were collected from our federal unemployment assistance but not handed to those that the money was earmarked for. It's also suspected that they(those in charge of the unemployment assistance) are waiting for another round of federal assistance to occur so they can cover their backsides from misappropriation of the last batch. This money may never materialize for the simple reason that the U.S. Senate is not willing to appropriate more funding that doesn't go directly to their pet project "Wall Street". So in the meantime we are told "the caseload is so large that judicial rulings are way backed up."
Duplicity abounds!
Dave Freytag, Rapid City
What if you can't stay home?
In her November 18 press conference, Governor Noem urged South Dakotans to respect one another's choices and treat each other as neighbors. Then she repeated one of her standard pandemic recommendations: "If you're scared, stay home."
What about all the people who, scared or not, can't stay home? Who work in medical centers and nursing homes taking care of "those vulnerable elderly folks" the governor wants to protect. Who fill grocery orders for others fortunate enough to be able to stay home. Who staff our schools. What about all the South Dakotans whose jobs can't be done from home but who still have to work in order to feed their families?
Dismissing COVID concerns with a glib "just stay home" is insulting to all these people. It also strongly implies that the choice to not wear a mask is more deserving of respect than the choice to wear a mask.
I'm wondering why the governor doesn't consider another recommendation—one that, just as logically, provides for individual freedom and personal choice. That option? "If you don't want to wear a mask, stay home."
Kathleen Christopherson, Rapid City
