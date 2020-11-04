Letters to the editor, November 4, 2020

Peter Hasby, Rapid City

South Dakota is dying for leadership

“1,443 new cases, 10 more deaths reported Saturday. Of the 425 deaths due to COVID-19, 202 of them were reported in the past month.” From the Wall Street Journal, “The percentage of tests for Covid-19 coming back positive in South Dakota has soared to 46% …eight times the WHO’s recommended 5% threshold for businesses to open.” SD has more new virus cases per capita than any other state since the pandemic began. And yet what does our governor say? “We feel pretty good about where we’re at, the governor is not going to change any of her approach-why should she?” Really? We should change because her approach is not working. It doesn’t have to be this way. Why have we politicized a simple public health recommendation to wear masks? If leaders give us common sense rules to live by, like speed limits, seat belts or no smoking in public places, good citizens will abide by them for the common good. We recently traveled to Red Lodge, MT.

All establishments post mandates to wear a mask. And you know what? People willingly comply. Businesses remain open and people shop. Risk is reduced.

Common sense.

Don Looney, Spearfish

Socialism doesn't work