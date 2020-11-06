Letters to the editor, November 6, 2020

SD has more new virus cases per capita than any other state since the pandemic began. And yet what does our governor say? “We feel pretty good about where we’re at, the governor is not going to change any of her approach-why should she?”

We should change because her approach is not working. It doesn’t have to be this way. Why have we politicized a simple public health recommendation to wear masks? If leaders give us common sense rules to live by, like speed limits, seat belts or no smoking in public places, good citizens will abide by them for the common good. We recently traveled to Red Lodge, MT.

Socialism doesn't work

Sorry if you're offended, but Socialism leads to misery and destitution. Socialism is the leading man-made cause of death and misery in human existence. Whether implemented by a mob or a single strongman, collectivism is a poverty generator, an attack on human dignity and a destroyer of individual rights. Just look at Venezuela a once thriving oil rich country that was the richest in South America. In just 20 years under Socialism is on the poorest in the world. You will lose your freedom of speech and liberties. Taxes will sky rocket and we will lose millions of jobs. They want total government control over the economy and our lives. Collectivism is unsustainable in the long run because it is a flawed theory. Socialism does not work because it is not consistent with fundamental principles of human behavior. It is a system that ignores incentives. People that left Socialist countries are scared to death that America could turn to Socialism.