Letters to the editor, November 6, 2020
Thank you, South Dakota
Last year I was one of the people standing in the cold and chasing people down asking for signatures to legalize medical marijuana and hemp and for a constitutional amendment that if the popular vote in South Dakota supported the industry the South Dakota Politicians couldn’t override the people.
I’m so happy that South Dakota finally sees the good it will bring to our state letting those who need it medically to have the opportunity to acquire it safely and legally from a dispensary instead of street dealers.
Our Farmers deserve to choose which crops they can grow on their farms to be competitive in the markets.
As for recreational use the people who want it can always get it. Now our tax dollars don’t have to pay for their meals when they are in jail for possession.
Thank you, South Dakota.
Katherine Brown, Black Hawk
South Dakota is dying for leadership
“1,443 new cases, 10 more deaths reported Saturday. Of the 425 deaths due to COVID-19, 202 of them were reported in the past month.” From the Wall Street Journal, “The percentage of tests for Covid-19 coming back positive in South Dakota has soared to 46% …eight times the WHO’s recommended 5% threshold for businesses to open.”
SD has more new virus cases per capita than any other state since the pandemic began. And yet what does our governor say? “We feel pretty good about where we’re at, the governor is not going to change any of her approach-why should she?”
Really?
We should change because her approach is not working. It doesn’t have to be this way. Why have we politicized a simple public health recommendation to wear masks? If leaders give us common sense rules to live by, like speed limits, seat belts or no smoking in public places, good citizens will abide by them for the common good. We recently traveled to Red Lodge, MT.
All establishments post mandates to wear a mask. And you know what? People willingly comply. Businesses remain open and people shop. Risk is reduced.
Common sense.
Don Looney, Spearfish
Socialism doesn't work
Sorry if you're offended, but Socialism leads to misery and destitution. Socialism is the leading man-made cause of death and misery in human existence. Whether implemented by a mob or a single strongman, collectivism is a poverty generator, an attack on human dignity and a destroyer of individual rights. Just look at Venezuela a once thriving oil rich country that was the richest in South America. In just 20 years under Socialism is on the poorest in the world. You will lose your freedom of speech and liberties. Taxes will sky rocket and we will lose millions of jobs. They want total government control over the economy and our lives. Collectivism is unsustainable in the long run because it is a flawed theory. Socialism does not work because it is not consistent with fundamental principles of human behavior. It is a system that ignores incentives. People that left Socialist countries are scared to death that America could turn to Socialism.
Rick Lewis, Spearfish
COVID from a different perspective
Let’s forget science for a moment and consider the coronavirus through a different lens. Let’s say that instead of a virus, the deaths were being caused by a terrorist organization introducing an odorless gas into the ventilation systems of senior centers and nursing homes. If an average nursing home has 100 residents, this organization by now would have killed all the residents in 2,400 nursing homes in the United States, four of them in South Dakota.
Would you dismiss this organization as a not-very-dangerous one? Would you accept a hands-off government response? Would you be willing to give up elements of your lifestyle to help stop the attacks? Remember that after 9/11, with around 5000 people killed, we allowed the government to loosen restrictions on search-and-seizure and to monitor our communications.
Now let’s say Homeland Security discovered a pattern that led them to suspect that when the citizens of communities wore masks, these attacks were thwarted. The observation wasn’t scientific, merely a mysterious correlation that HS put this way: “For reasons we don’t yet understand, when everyone in a community wears a mask, it seems to reduce the occurrence of these attacks, so we’re asking all citizens to wear them.” Would you consider this an invasion of your rights and demand that Homeland Security do more precise studies before you put a mask on?
I hope this analogy, imperfect though it is, can help all of us think in more productive and generous ways about our behavior toward each other during this crisis.
Kent Meyers, Spearfish
Complaints will be filed
I am writing this letter in regards to your October 20, 2020, publishing in the Rapid City Journal.
This publishing I am referring to is titled: "Creek Patrol creates winter homeless camp outside Rapid City."
Mr. Steve Allender behaved unethically. Not only did he discriminate against the journalist but he also committed assault.
He committed assault as he directly applied force with his hands on a citizen without their consent- this is assault whether it caused bodily harm or not.
Here is a link to the code of conduct for Rapid City elected officials. Mr. Allender has failed to abide by the code violating Section A: 1, 2 and 4.
Also, Medina would not review the complaint as he is only the communications relations for RCPD. According to this code of conduct, complaints will be submitted to the City Attorney's Office and will be investigated by their office. The City attorney is Joel P. Landeen.
Thank you for your time,
Samantha Goodiron, Rapid City
What success looks like
I collected information from successful handling of the Covid-19 virus from around the world. At the same time South Dakota is spiking with cases, several countries and areas have managed to mostly neutralize the threat. Why can't we? Because our governor thinks some strange concept of “freedom” is more important than health and safety. We should learn from what works and follow that.
Newfoundland/Labrador – 291 cases, 4 deaths, 522,103 population
Taiwan – 553 cases, 7 deaths, 23,780,00 population
New Zealand, 1950 cases, 25 deaths, 5,002,100 population
South Korea – 26,385 cases, 463 deaths, 51,283,826 population
South Dakota – 43,000 cases, 403 deaths, 884,659 population
[stats from https://ncov2019.live/ on 10/29/20]
Jeff Jacobsen, Rapid City
