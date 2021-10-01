Letters to the editor, Oct. 1, 2021

Rock on, Gov. Noem

It appears that Governor Noem has succeeded in striking fear into the hearts of anti-American socialists, anarchists and even the lunatic fringe of the far right. They have failed to get any real traction on any complaints against her policies and accomplishments so they are creating false outrageous vile stories to grab whatever media attention they can conjure up.

Rock on, Governor Noem. Stay on that course that you charted even before the pandemic to show the other 49 how a state should be governed and freedom is defended. Your detractors from right or left are deceivers. Evil’s only weapon is deception.

We need an explanation

Stepping back, taking a deep breath and reflecting on the last 18 months of the COVID crises in the United States deserves some attention. In South Dakota where I grew up, the overall Covid death rate was about 241 per 100,000, significantly higher than the overall Covid death rate for the United States (210 per 100,000) and significantly higher than California, the most populous state (175 per 100,000). If South Dakota’s response to COVID was extrapolated to the entire US population an additional 100,000 more Americans would probably be dead now; if California’s response was extrapolated to the entire US population an additional 100,000 Americans would probably still be alive today. (A “swing” of some 200,000 saved lives.) Governors play a critical role in protecting the health of their citizens. Maybe the Governor of South Dakota could explain how one of the least populated, most rural states could do such an awful job of protecting the health of its citizens?