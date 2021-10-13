Letters to the editor, Oct. 13, 2021
Thank the RINOs
Have you ever wondered, as I have, why Senator John Thune ,Senator Mike Rounds and Wyoming Senator John Barrasso are never controversial among leftist media outlets or Democrats?
Could it be because they are the useful tools of Democrats when they are needed for a vote? Senator John Thune “The Republican Whip” can’t whip, but he can count votes. When his vote is needed by Democrats, he will vote accordingly. For instance, he voted against the “Infrastructure” bill even though his boss, Mitch McConnell and his comrade Mike Rounds voted in favor.
When his vote was needed, Senator Thune voted to suspend the filibuster rule increasing the debt ceiling, once again, along with Senator Rounds, Senator Barrasso, Senator McConnell and seven other RINO Republicans. The usual suspects who constantly distinguish themselves by loading the country with debt and borrowing. Wisdom comes with having it stuck to you often enough by these faux politicians full of excuses that will not meet the smell test any longer. Make no mistake, the country would not default, you would still get your Social Security and Medicare. What we have gotten however is greased skids for more indefinite future spending and debt.
Thank RINOs.
Larry McIntyre, Custer
Abortion: Luxury of the Wealthy
If Kristi ended up pregnant with her tryst with Mr. Lewandowski (instead of her husband) do you really think she would show up at the office in a maternity smock to cover her baby-bump? No way. She would simply use taxpayer money to fly in the governor’s jet to get an abortion in a state where it is safe and on-demand.
Millionaire Kristi made a calculated decision to make this safe medical procedure unavailable to SD women without the financial means to termination a pregnancy. Instead of raising wages for women, she devotes her political influence to force SD women to have children they cannot afford emotionally, physically, financially. The bottom line is that Noem is using her political capital to keep women and families in generational poverty. This is her choice and incredibly cruel.
Immorality and hypocrisy seem to run rampant in Noem household. This, also, is her choice.
Connie Pich, Spearfish, SD