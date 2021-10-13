Letters to the editor, Oct. 13, 2021

Thank the RINOs

Could it be because they are the useful tools of Democrats when they are needed for a vote? Senator John Thune “The Republican Whip” can’t whip, but he can count votes. When his vote is needed by Democrats, he will vote accordingly. For instance, he voted against the “Infrastructure” bill even though his boss, Mitch McConnell and his comrade Mike Rounds voted in favor.

When his vote was needed, Senator Thune voted to suspend the filibuster rule increasing the debt ceiling, once again, along with Senator Rounds, Senator Barrasso, Senator McConnell and seven other RINO Republicans. The usual suspects who constantly distinguish themselves by loading the country with debt and borrowing. Wisdom comes with having it stuck to you often enough by these faux politicians full of excuses that will not meet the smell test any longer. Make no mistake, the country would not default, you would still get your Social Security and Medicare. What we have gotten however is greased skids for more indefinite future spending and debt.