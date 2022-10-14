Letters to the editor, Oct. 14, 2022

For Vince Vidal

Tired of the name-calling, lies, polarization, and political extremism? Then Vince Vidal in District 33, is the candidate to vote for.

He is a guy who considers all his constituents, not just one side. He has spent many years of his life serving his country in the armed forces, and now wants to continue that service by representing his district as a 'man of the people'. He knows what it is like to have to sacrifice for what is right.

He is not a rich politician! His desire to serve is rooted in the principals and ideals of the Constitution of the United States of America.

I dearly hope all the residents of District 33 will take the time and do the research and vote for who really cares. Who will really work for those ideals, and will not use this office as a stepping stone for higher office and financial gain. Please take the time to know the candidates, and vote for the man who really wants what is best for our state and all it's residents.

Bring civility back to politics, Vote For Vince Vidal.

Kandy Hastings, Rapid City

For Becky Drury

We whole-heartedly support Becky Drury in her bid as a District 32 representative of the SD Legislature. She is committed to being a leader among leaders for her constituents as evidenced by her recent completion of the Bowhay Institute for Legislative Leadership Development. As an informed and dedicated decision-maker for her district, she studies the wide range of topics from challenging social issues to tough economic issues reaching deliberate, thoughtful positions. She engages in her role humbly respecting the diversity of voices among her constituency. And notably, she advocates and reflects sound values essential for a strong, responsible citizenry.

Becky Drury is an enthusiastic public servant dedicated to maximizing her role in the Legislature for the interest of District 32 citizens as well as the State of SD. A review of Becky’s Legislative committee involvement confirms her commitment to learn and contribute faithfully and meaningfully to the work at hand. Other legislators seek her input and respect her voice. Her sound voting record speaks of her diligence and accountability as a valued and valid voice for her constituency.

Vote for Becky Drury as representative for District 32.

Karen Parry, Rapid City

No on IM27

Please vote NO on IM27 Recreational Marijuana. This is not the marijuana of the past when the THC content was around 3%. Today’s marijuana is highly addictive and highly concentrated, manufactured to be more potent, up to 99%.

It is especially harmful for brain development for those under 25.

Daily use causes lower IQ, psychoses, increased teen suicide, memory issues, anxiety, depression, lower dopamine production, lung damage, persistent cough, and a greater risk for heart attacks.

SD workforce issues will worsen. Workforce accidents will rise and employees will be less productive because the drug causes users to be less active.

Supporters of this bill are comprised of the big, out-of-state cannabis industry. The cost to tax payers will be much higher than taxes generated. Colorado must spend $4.50 for every tax dollar taken in. The social cost to individuals, communities, families and individuals is very high.

In Colorado illegal trafficking of marijuana has increased threefold, since legalization.

Protect SD Kids, vote no on IM27.

Denny Kaemingk, Mitchell

EDITOR'S NOTE: Kaemingk is a former Department of Corrections Cabinet Secretary.

For Peri Pourier

This letter is directed to the residents of District #27, most of whom live in Pine Ridge and have been represented by Peri Pourier. I am encouraging you to vote for Peri.

In her time in the legislature, she has advocated for and passed bills regarding missing indigenous women and children. This is in addition to thoughtful consideration of all legislation. 74% of her district is Native American so she is fighting for improvement in all aspects of reservation life.

I implore the Native Americans of Rapid City to encourage their Pine Ridge relatives to be registered and to vote for Peri Pourier. Registration forms can be obtained from the state secretary of state and/or the auditors office in Hot Springs. One must be registered 15 days before the election in order to vote.

Jan Mengelsen, Rapid City

Election integrity nonsense

The legislature’s “Freedom Caucus” is worried about election security and wants to “preserve records from the 2020 election in order to allow for further reviews.” Of what? A 61.8% vote for the Republican candidate? Or that 2016 vote, which was the largest margin of victory for a candidate of either party since we “Liked Ike” in 1952?

With four exceptions, we have had a Republican Secretary of State since 1889. South Dakota has voted for Democratic presidential candidates only four times in its 130-year electoral history. The legislature has only 3 Democratic Senators and 8 Democratic Representatives in the 105-member body. The state has operated under a Republican “trifecta” for the past 28 years, and the Republican legislature has drawn the redistricting lines for at least three decades.

What are they afraid of?

Rational voters should be afraid of is giving some random, unidentified “citizens group” access to our ballots. The current Republican Secretary of State and his cadre of 90% GOP South Dakota election officials report they are “very confident” that the state electoral process is sound. Enough already.

Suzanne Martley, Rapid City