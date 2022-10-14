Letters to the editor, Oct. 15, 2022

Letters to the editor, Oct. 1, 2022

Noem's decisions questioned

Nepotism, Noem's middle name. It is sad that the people of South Dakota can't see what they have for a governor.

Funds taht are available to her for state usage are used for her personal lifestyle, which is not that of the average rancher in which she was raised. Perhaps a bit of Trump has influenced her.

The governor's mansion now consists of imported rugs, security fence and other elaborate items to keep one happy. I am sure the state has enough sufficient people who can lead and direct the needs to ensure and satisfy Noem's wishes.

The truth is when she would not close the state down during the COVID crisis, her residents were dying in abundant quantities. Tourism was her only goal. The state led for three days and was second to N. Dakota for seven days in deaths per capita by COVID.

We here are not completely recovered from COVID and Noem's way is not the solution. The motorcycle rally this past year was proof that the population is still leery to travel. It was not just the gas prices that hindered it.

So, to you people who want to support her next governorship, good luck. Think before you vote.

Pat Bordeaux, Rapid City

For Monae Johnson

We have found how important free and honest elections are during the last general election. If you are concerned about the 2022 and 2024 elections, there is only one candidate with the qualifications to ensure that will be the case.

Monae Johnson has eight years of experience in the Secretary of State's office and has worked closely with two administrations and knows how to make the office run smoothly and efficiently. With her proven track record, Monae will ensure that we have open and free elections for all South Dakota residents.

Monae is a fourth generation South Dakotan and is a mother, grandmother, small business owner and a strong Second Amendment supporter.Monae was raised in a military family and is a strong supporter of the military and law enforcement. Monae has run a small business and will be an ally to small business owners.

It is now time to request an absentee ballot or vote by going to your county auditor's office and casing your ballot. Don't lose your opportunity to make your wishes known.

Monae Johnson will bring election integrity and customer service to the Secretary of State's office and has my full support.

Curtis Nupen, Rapid City

For Medicaid expansion

You can get a sample copy of your general election ballot by going to www.sdsos.gov. On the first page in the red box, choose Voter Information Panel. The Attorney General Explanation on the ballot for Constitutional Amendment D includes"

"Fiscal Note — The proposed expansion of Medicaid could cover an additional 42,500 eligible individuals with a total estimated cost over the first five years of $1,515,214,000. For the first five years under current federal law, the state's share of the expenses could be $166,244,000 with the state recognizing additional general fund savings of $162,473,000."

Why not subtract the last two numbers and divide them by five years? Then it looks like the annual cost is estimated $754,000 to insure those additional 42,500 people. What a bargain!

Far better than that, please research all of the impressive medical and caring civic groups who have endorsed Amendment D. "South Dakotans Decide Healthcare" says Amendment D will keep $328 million or our tax dollars in our state annually. They say it will create more than 4,000 new jobs, and will generate $3.5 billion in new economic output in South Dakota by 2025. All of those groups say it will improve our community health care facilities greatly without raising taxes. There is no valid reason to be against it. Please vote "Yes" on Amendment D.

Karen Lantz and Larry Van Boening, Rapid City

Expensive inaction

None of us enjoy paying taxes and we all want to reign in excessive government spending. But before a knee-jerk reaction, we should ask “What is likely to be the cost to us or future generations of not funding this program?”

Think today of the cost of not defending democracy in Ukraine. I’m not the first to remind that freedom isn’t free. But also consider global warming, healthcare, early childhood education and much more.

Our taxpayer dollars must be spent wisely and it is obviously impossible to be precise about future costs, but the cost tomorrow of inaction today can be very high.

Fred Whiting, Rapid City

EDITOR'S NOTE: Fred Whiting served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 1993 to 1994 and in the state Senate from 1995 to 2002.

For Vince Vidal

As a long time resident of District 33, I've watched Phil Jensen "chamber hop" from the House (2008-2012), to the Senate (2012-2020), and back to the House (2020-present). He is currently running for another term in the House. During his time in Pierre Jensen has proposed a lot of legislation that didn't go anywhere, and very little that did. For instance, he sponsored a bill that would have allowed businesses to deny service to people based upon their sexual orientation. Republican colleague Mark Kirkeby called it a "mean, nasty, hateful, vindictive bill." It was killed in committee.

During the Viet Nam era, Jensen maintained that he was a "conscientious objector" to evade military service. It's interesting that today he touts his "A+" rating with the NRA. How does being pro-gun square with being a conscientious objector who wouldn't wear his country's uniform?

We have a choice in November. Vince Vidal served his country proudly for 20 years, and recently returned to service as a civilian on the Ellsworth AFB Finance Team. Vince is a moderate who will listen to the voices of his constituents and work for the priorities that matter in our lives. Cast your for Vince Vidal.

Dennyce Korb, Rapid City