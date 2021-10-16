Letters to the editor, Oct. 16, 2021
Babies and Snail Darters
T-shirts with “1973” on them, demonstrators shouting things like “my body, my choice”, “mind your own uterus”, a sign about bullet shooting vaginas and other such nonsensical slogans etc. was seen and heard as the Women’s March headed for the Supreme Court Building just weeks ago.
The abortion issue started when overpopulation alarmists decades ago argued the need for artificial contraception claiming that the population would be so dense that by now each person would barely have one square foot of space to stand on. Birth control didn’t go far enough, so the hideousness of the “abortionist” was elevated in stature, given a nice gown, fine instruments and a sanitized space to work in, which for no rational reason I can think of, that by moving it into in the “clinic” made it less horrible, acceptable, desirable, and protected by law!
So here we are many years later. On a march defending the same ugly, shameful, sickening practice that was once considered “back alley butchery”.
Today the birth rate isn’t keeping up with the death rate. We will soon be dying out, or to be more specific, committing self inflicted extinction. The Supreme Court’s decision that created the legal abortion challenge has been kicked back and forth over the years between the lower courts, and State Legislatures ever since. But there might be a way to unburden the Court and the country of this scourge. Justice Roberts would know how to do it. He was able to find a way to save the Affordable Care Act from death by making health care a tax! In 1973, the same year killing babies became legal, the Snail Darter and field mice had more standing than did human life. Maybe the only way to save babies from death at this moment is for the court in similar fashion to make them endangered and grant them protection from abortion under the Endangered Species Act of...1973.
Matthew Schmidt, Summerset
Wanting to shop safely
To John A. Newby: Your column in the 10/15/21 edition of the Rapid City Journal was headed, “Community growth is everyone’s task”, and urged your readers to support our local community by “putting our money where our house is.”
Unfortunately, unlike their national competition, most of our local businesses can’t be bothered to require that their employees wear masks to protect their customers. That’s the reason why I spend most of my money with Amazon and national retailers rather than with the locals. About the only money I spend locally is at my neighborhood supermarket, and that is on Sunday evenings after 11 p.m., with minimal interaction with their unmasked staff. If the locals can’t be bothered to make a minimal effort to safeguard my health, I won’t make the effort to keep them in business!
Hank Lord, Rapid City
Stop the steal
I caught the Bronco-Steeler score after the game, it said; "Steelers won the game". This is an outrage as (in our minds) the only way Denver can lose is if someone cheats. It was (supposedly) proven to me that they lost because it's a matter of league record. Well, what if I say "the league and the networks are in on the cheat and they have also used camera equipment that was made in China."
I submit to you that "the Broncos actually had more points than Pittsburgh because some of the Steeler points can't be counted as it is suspected (by many) that the game is controlled by biased refs that give penalties to whom they choose. I demand an audit of the score. My nephew that lives in Denver should be in charge of overseeing the way the league determines who actually won this game. Maybe if enough Bronco fans storm the league office and bring a poorly made gallows to hang the commissioner with we can get some "justice" done around here because Denver won that game by at least 15 points. It is obvious to anyone that has any smarts that if we lost, someone somewhere has cheated. From now on we need to have an audit board that can give the "actual" score of the games. Stop the steal...(sound familiar)?
Dave Freytag, Rapid City