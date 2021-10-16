Letters to the editor, Oct. 16, 2021

I submit to you that "the Broncos actually had more points than Pittsburgh because some of the Steeler points can't be counted as it is suspected (by many) that the game is controlled by biased refs that give penalties to whom they choose. I demand an audit of the score. My nephew that lives in Denver should be in charge of overseeing the way the league determines who actually won this game. Maybe if enough Bronco fans storm the league office and bring a poorly made gallows to hang the commissioner with we can get some "justice" done around here because Denver won that game by at least 15 points. It is obvious to anyone that has any smarts that if we lost, someone somewhere has cheated. From now on we need to have an audit board that can give the "actual" score of the games. Stop the steal...(sound familiar)?