Letters to the editor, Oct. 21, 2022

Fighting against climate change

I’ve had it with conservatives bemoaning efforts to confront climate change. Yes, we face tremendous economic hardship in the immediate future due to the transition from fossil fuels, but consider the alternatives if we don’t act now.

The following issues are presently documented, and I’ll use the term "unprecedented" consistently: Our inability to water crops for the food we now take for granted due to unprecedented drought, unprecedented hurricanes and tornadoes that are costing us exponential sums of capital and human lives, unprecedented fire storms that decimate our oxygen producing forests (thereby compounding the catastrophe), unprecedented species collapse due to rapid climate change (likely to cascade), unprecedented human migration out of sheer desperation, and the rise of despotic rulers seeking to undermine our future.

If we allow Trump, Putin, and OPEC to dictate our future, we’re certainly heading towards the Apocalypse.

Ross Rudel, Rapid City

For Jamie Smith

According Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney: The threat to American democracy should be taken seriously. “Sacrifice is required to effectively protect America’s democracy. You have to put your love of country above politics, you put it above your political career.” Listen up Senator Thune!

South Dakota’s current governor refused to say if she is an election denier - in fact, she refused to answer a lot of questions at the recent gubernatorial candidates debate. And since the debate she has actively campaigned for Kari Lake the election denying candidate for governor in Arizona. Noem needs to be voted out - she has abused her office in many ways and has refused to answer questions about her activities - her arrogance and self-serving attitude were displayed at the debate. We need an honest governor who will be open about his activities and candid with the people of South Dakota about the issues - we need Jamie Smith for governor.

What are voters to do? We need to defeat all these election deniers, in fact, all Republicans by wide margins so there can be no doubt about the validity of the outcomes.

Richard Peterson, Wewela

For Becky Drury

When I first met Becky in Pierre attending with South Dakota Mines Student Association, she approached us, talked to us, and listened to us. She has shown me she cares about the community — all of it.

She will listen and make sure you are heard as she is not afraid to speak our community opinions at the capitol. Becky is an advocate for us students at South Dakota Mines and I greatly appreciate that she did so.

Becky does an outstanding job getting around the community, so if you have missed her when she is out in District 32, I encourage you to get in touch with her. She is engaged with what is going on in Rapid City and with statewide issues. She understands state and local entities need to work together to accomplish things for the greater good of our communities.

I am proud to say she represents us in District 32 and I encourage you to re-elect Drury for District 32 House of Representatives on Nov. 8!

Jacob B. West, Rapid City

For Jamie Smith

Kristi Noem has said repeatedly that she trusts South Dakotans to make their own decisions. Unless they're not politically expedient.

Voters approved recreational marijuana two years ago. South Dakotans have voted twice to allow limited access to abortion. The Social Studies Standards committee work was canned by the Governor, replaced at a cost of $200,000 with a scripted curriculum from a private school in Michigan. Democratic legislators proposed a reduction in food tax during last January's session. She opposed it.

The Governor's mishandling of her daughter's job application cost the state another $200,000 and resulted in a guilty finding by the state ethics board. Those details remain a secret, along with her travel budget. She's out-sourced state contracts and hired an unusual number of key staff members from DC. It seems that Governor Noem's trust in us has faded, replaced by ambition and arrogance.

By contrast, consider Jamie Smith, a respected businessman, and moderate legislator, known to work across the aisle on issues of health care, drug pricing, college scholarships. No scare tactics, no grand-standing, no distractions. His focus is South Dakota.

Governor Noem has made clear her priority for the next two years. It's time for a change.

Mo Zimney, Rapid City

Thank you to voters

Anpetu waste. Lila wopila tanka hecha to those who came out and voted in the OST Primary Election. I would especially like to thank those that put their support in my candidacy for Porcupine District Representative.

Change cannot be envisioned without action. It takes each one of us to bring the much needed change in tribal leadership. I have over 20 years of experience in education and working in and supporting constitutional reform. The Oglala Sioux Tribal election time frame is short, and I ask for your continued support in the general election on November 8, 2022.

Philamayapi,

Margaret Ross, Porcupine