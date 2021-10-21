Letters to the editor, Oct. 22, 2021

Speak out against proposed mine

Black Hills National Forest (BHNF) has published a draft Environmental Assessment for the proposed Jenny Gulch mining project. F3 Gold wants to drill 42 holes for gold near Silver City, in a bighorn sheep breeding and birthing area, threatening Pactola Reservoir and the Rapid Creek watershed.

Tribal consultation, required by law, has not happened with even one of the many Tribal Nations with ancestral and treaty-protected connections to the Black Hills. Free, prior, and informed consent has not been granted. This proposal violates the sovereignty of Indigenous peoples who have lived in balanced and proper relation with these sacred lands since time immemorial.

BHNF should conduct a more rigorous Environmental Impact Statement to ensure this precious place is protected.

We have seen the impacts of gold mining in the Black Hills: multiple Superfund sites, acid rock drainage, and desecration of sacred lands. We don’t need to see more.

BHNF is taking public comments on this proposal until Friday, October 22 at Comments-rocky-mountain-black-hills-mystic@usda.gov. Read more: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57428.

Tell BHNF to respect Indigenous sovereignty, protect bighorn sheep and other wildlife, and preserve the precious water upon which we all depend by REJECTING F3 Gold’s harmful proposal. No more mining in the Black Hills.

Julie Santella, Rapid City

Concerned

I am concerned that this country is being run by a bunch of Marxist idiots in the white house. This country is in deep trouble and it is originating in the WH. I am a veteran from South Dakota having retired after 24 years. I voted every year for 40 years and it don't seem to change anything. The country voted for a president that can't find any policy that works. Everything he touches turns to crisis.

Clifford G.Coleman, Rapid City

Become informed

The crisis on our southern border is reaching disaster and the White House refuses to admit it. Just last week, heavily armed cartel members crossed into the United States and murdered at least 2 Americans. At one location, there is $120 million worth of border wall panels that were paid for by tax dollars that are sitting and rusting. The border patrol agents are too busy babysitting to enforce the border, these panels would greatly alleviate the situation if the current administration would have allowed these panels to be put up. Ranchers anywhere close to the border have to keep family members inside to protect them. This is not just a border problem, these border crossers are being transported by airplane and bus to other parts of the United States. I have yet to see any of this covered by the AP, and I doubt if it is covered by other parts of the mainstream media.

To add to this, we are being subjected to vaccine mandates but those people crossing the border illegally are not only exempt the vaccination but, in most cases, not even tested for Covid. Wake up folks watch Fox, Newsmax or OAN occasionally, become informed.

Jim Anderson, Hermosa

