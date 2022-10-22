Letters to the editor, Oct. 22, 2022

No on IM 27

Why should I vote to compound a problem? We legalized alcohol and since we have killed thousands in vehicle accidents. And not just the drunk person died but so did so many innocent people did too. The proponents of legalizing marijuana say it will only be available to reasonable people over 21. That's the same way it is for alcohol and it is not working. Too many responsible people become non-responsible. Alcohol causes too many people to lose judgement and get mad and kill family members, other innocent people, and themselves. Why should we compound the problem and vote in marijuana? It does not make sense. We have enough problem with irresponsible 21 year old's use of alcohol. We don't need irresponsible use of marijuana by irresponsible 21 year old people too. Someone once said that they never saw anyone in college get smarter by using dope. We all ready have medical use for marijuana and that's enough. If we legalize recreational marijuana we will be responsible for killing many more people. Please think about this when you go to vote on IM 27. Please vote no on IM 27 as we have enough problems with irresponsible use of alcohol.

James Cummings, Rapid City

Patriotism in Ukraine

Because of all that has happened this year, I think about how lucky we are to live in the country we do. We have seen the war going on in Ukraine and the Russians trying to take over a much smaller country. The people of Ukraine have stood up to this powerhouse; they are still fighting for their country.

These people fighting for their own country showed me what it is to be a real Patriot for your country and go into battle when a foreign enemy is trying to take your homelands and rights. The war there made me think about our own country and how many people would do the same thing here and give up their lives to fight for the United States as they are doing there. If our great country came under attack, would these people be willing to fight for our freedom or not? That is the real question I am asking.

Clayton Clifford, Rapid City

For Amendment D

I am an Ob-Gyn who has had the privilege of serving South Dakotans since 1999 in private care settings in Sioux Falls and now in Chamberlain. I strongly support Amendment D to expand Medicaid in SD as it will save lives, lower costs, and provide better healthcare outcomes for South Dakotans.

I will never forget my patient who had a full-time job without benefits and thus had to put off the diagnosis, compromising her prognosis for what eventually turned out to be uterine cancer. Medicaid expansion would allow uninsured adults living under the 138% fed poverty level to get care.

What about my patient working full time without health insurance who could not get mental health care when she desperately needed it? SD sends $328 million in tax dollars annually to 38 other states to pay for their health care instead. The federal government will pay 90% of Medicaid expansion, so why don't we keep our tax dollars here in SD?

South Dakotans need our rural hospitals, and Medicaid expansion will help keep them open. It is about time we kept our tax dollars here to improve coverage, care, and health outcomes for South Dakotans.

Cynthia Davis, Harrisburg

Artistic gratitude

I am a member of a small fiber artist group in Rapid City. We seem to fly low under the Rapid City art scene radar, as most do not understand the technique, nor do they comprehend the difficulty in creating a piece of artwork from fiber.

When our group decided to create a piece of wall art for the state Capitol in Pierre, SD that would represent the vast variety of scenery and demographics, we didn't know who to contact. I reached out to a state representative and did not get an acknowledgment. After giving the first representative adequate time to respond, and didn't, I then easily found the contact information of Helene Duhamel and dropped her an email.

Within hours of my first email, she responded to me and asked what she could do. Over the months she continued to put the wheels in motion for our group, to not only have a successful installation of the donated artwork... but to have a proclamation read on the floor of the senate and to be able to gift our handwork to Governor Noem. I applaud her focus, personal commitment and non partisan behavior to accomplish our request.

Thank you, Senator Duhamel!

Valerie Begeman, Rapid City

For Helene Duhamel

I encourage your support of the re-election of Sen. Helene Duhamel. She understands Western South Dakota and is a strong advocate for our area.

Helene has proven to be a true visionary when it comes to future needs, like quality and quantity of water for Western South Dakota. Many initially expressed skepticism but Helene kept demonstrating the emerging critical need turning many skeptics into believers. Efforts by Helene and others secured $8 million in initial funding for engineering, starting a long process that will eventually deliver Missouri River water to the West, just like it did over the last 40 years in Eastern South Dakota.

This is only one of many reasons we need to return Helene to the State Senate.

Gary Drewes, Rapid City

Editor's note: Gary Drewes is the chair of the Pennington County Board of Commissioners and represents District 5.

For Helene Duhamel

It’s that time again to send our representatives to Pierre again. Helene Duhamel has been that go-to Senator for our state. You want action and not just words, call Helene, she finds solutions and will always call you back.

Seventy-five percent of politicians want to be something, 25% want to do something. Helene is that 25% . My vote is for Helene Duhamel for State Senate ,a proven record of working for the people of South Dakota and showing that public service,and leadship make a difference.

I will keep voting for Helene Duhamel for State Senate because we need a her voice in Pierre.

Deb Hadcock, Rapid City

Editor's note: Deb Hadcock represents District 3 on the Pennington County Board of Commissioners.