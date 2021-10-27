Letters to the editor, Oct. 27, 2021

Americans value life

The Dobb’s v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case before the Supreme Court challenges a Mississippi law that restricts abortions after 15 weeks. The question is whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional.

This case is an opportunity for the Court to catch up to the 21st Century. Scientific advances in fetal imaging have brought light into the womb. A 15-week-old baby has eyes and eyelids with a well-formed face, hands, and feet with toes and fingers. The baby is already making red blood cells and other organs are fast developing. Muscle and bones grow and become harder making it possible for the child to move. We’ve all seen the images of the child making a fist or sucking their thumb.

They feel pain. According to the Charlotte Lozier Institute, from 15 weeks onward the fetus is extremely sensitive to painful stimuli.

Americans overwhelmingly support a ban on late-term abortion and restricting it during the first trimester. A recent Marist poll found 75% of Americans, including 61% of those who identify as pro-choice, say abortion should be banned at the very least after the first trimester. Americans value life. Time for the Supreme Court to catch up.

Linda Schauer, Leola, SD - State Director Concerned Women for America

The marijuana mind

"The Marijuana Mind" The altered mind of anyone supporting any use of this drug. Medical opened up the door. Recreational is not about health. It's called a "high," avoiding the realities of life.

Anyone promoting, bringing legislation to legalize marijuana is contributing to diminishing the health and well-being of all. I believe the majority in our community do not support drugs like this being legalized. There is a way to make a stop to the passage of such drugs. The majority of voters do not realize that on the average 6 out of 7 registered do not vote. That means...14% of the registered voters control the outcome of any issue brought up to a vote. Interested parties benefit by knowing this and implement their strategies. Look what drugs have done. Legalizing drugs is a step to legalizing crime. All it takes is for nonvoters to vote.

Allen McPherson, Rapid City

