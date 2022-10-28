Letters to the editor, Oct. 28, 2022

For IM 27

Our state needs to vote yes on IM 27.

There are many people in South Dakota that use cannabis frequently. Our tax dollars are going to states like Colorado and Montana or even the black market. We need a regulated system in place that allows the state and local governments the opportunity to quit clogging up our law enforcement's time and resources, for arresting adults for petty cannabis offenses.

Making cannabis legal, again, will keep our children safer. "Youth cannabis use "decreased significantly" in 2021, as did teen consumption of illicit substances overall, according to a federally funded survey. The Monitoring the Future (MTF) survey, which has been tracking adolescent drug behavior and attitudes since 1975, revealed a large drop in past-year cannabis use among teens." - (marijuanamoment.net)

We need a regulated framework in South Dakota and the only way to do that is to vote yes on IM 27 on November 8.

Gavin Auker, Rapid City

For David Natvig

As a colleague in our state government, I recommend David Natvig to the people of the 4th Circuit to serve as Circuit Court Judge. I have worked with Dave on several pieces of legislation that have benefited the state.

He is knowledgeable, hardworking and has an even temperament, all characteristics necessary for a quality Circuit Court Judge. As the director of the Division of Criminal Investigations these past three and a half years, Dave has gained an immense understanding of the issues facing our state and I believe he is the most well rounded of all the candidates.

For those reasons and more, I strongly endorse David Natvig for Circuit Court Judge and encourage you to do the same on November 8th.

Tom Pischke, Dell Rapids

Editor's note: Tom Pischke is a Republican member of the state House representing District 25.

For Tom Cool

As a registered Republican, I am encouraging you to vote for Democratic candidate Tom Cool for SD Secretary of State. My sincere belief is that Tom will be a logical and fair man with regards to all issues that he would face as Secretary of State.

I have known Monae Johnson and her family for many years and she represents the most extreme right wing of the Republican Party. Her recent interview with Dan Santella on KELO is proof. It is the Republican Party and Donald Trump who are destroying election integrity in this country, not the so called “radical left” as Monae Johnson states on her website, monaeforsouthdakota.com.

Please support Tom Cool in his bid for SD Secretary of State.

Bruce Venner, Rapid City

Gas prices questioned

It's that time of year again. So, once again I'll ask how can gas prices be close to $0.30/gal more expensive in Rapid City than Chamberlain? Someone's getting a lot richer.

It's election season. Maybe a politician could do something about it? Weird that the large price discrepancy always seems to happen this time of year. The common folk of Rapid City would like to enjoy Christmas, too.

Jonathan Free, Rapid City

Democracy demands respect

Beliefs that people choose create their worlds, or if poorly chosen, break them. History judges whether beliefs are well chosen.

America’s founders believed citizens could choose leaders for a checked, balanced, stable government, which citizens in turn would believe fair, even if frequently frustrating. This belief aged well, though it needs defense.

Putin and his ilk believe Ukraine never had a right to independence, threatening Russia if free, hence their belief that subjugation through war is justified. Modern history provides examples of badly chosen beliefs corrected, aggressors losing wars they chose, then changing their minds to believe in peaceful competition and cooperation after all.

There is hope, not certainty, that badly chosen beliefs among Americans change without strife. Democracy requires us to respect each other, debate ideas without demonizing opponents, without ending debate by asserting a belief that “God said what I said and that’s final."

People choosing to either sincerely believe, or else cynically use as a tactic, accusations that Democrats intend to traffic children, import a loyal new electorate of illegal immigrants, and cheat on elections, eventually will have reality as their corrective. Democrats resisting Republican extremists’ open grab for power to nullify elections have reality as motivation.

Peter Hasby, Rapid City

For Bret Swanson

I am writing in support of Bret Swanson for a seat in the South Dakota House of Representatives, District 30. Bret supports the legalization of recreational marijuana, raising the minimum wage, raising teacher pay, adopting Medicaid expansion, among many other stances.

Too often, the alternative candidate, the candidate better suited by philosophy (pragmatist) and experience (former school board member, community volunteer) is dismissed because of the scarlet letter D. Bret will fight for the rights of his constituents.

We have a corrupt governor. Our one-party government continually rewards the rich and powerful at the expense of the average South Dakotan. There is tax reform to benefit the wealthy while basic medical coverage for working people is denied. Most South Dakotans

support reproductive rights and legalization of cannabis, and the powers-that-be have repeatedly changed our minds for us.

Bret will speak truth to power. Bret is a teacher and a third-generation South Dakotan. More than anything, Bret believes people want personal autonomy — the freedom to do what they want when they want with whom they want, pursuing happiness or whatever — as long it doesn’t infringe on the rights of others. He is the right choice for District 30 and South Dakota.

Jason Clutter, Rapid City