Letters to the editor, Oct. 29, 2022

No on IM 27

I looked at the South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws website, to understand what this group sees as positive in legalizing recreational marijuana (IM27). They say it will not cause increased use by minors, will not negatively affect crime and will not cause an uptick of traffic accidents.

These points are just responding to statements made by opponents. One thing they deem positive is more money for the state. Bingo! Follow the money.

Dr. Karen Randall, a Pueblo, Colorado emergency medicine physician said, “If every voting member could see what I see, the end point of legislation, you would not be able to vote to pass any cannabis laws…”

She went on to promise, that our state would not have enough addiction treatment facilities or adolescent psychiatric inpatient facilities to handle the results from passing IM 27.

In Colorado the number one drug found in toxicology reports for children who died by suicide is marijuana, and for those ages 12 and older, marijuana usage is 61 percent higher than the national average.

In Colorado, 66 percent of local jurisdictions have banned medical and recreational marijuana businesses.

With IM 27, I don’t think communities in South Dakota have that choice. On Nov. 8, vote “no.”

Carol Walker, Hill City

For Vince Vidal

The time has come for South Dakota's Legislature to implement the will of their constituents instead of ignoring and dismantling citizen initiatives like cannabis legalization and ethics reform. But now this state's government has even put the health of half its citizens in jeopardy by making all abortions a felony for women their providers.

Right-wing ideologues like Phil Jensen are giddy with their newfound power over the reproductive and financial lives of women. As an obstetrician/gynecologist practicing in Rapid City for nearly 30 years, I can attest that women with serious pregnancy complications are going to suffer. Some are going to die.

That is why I support Vince Vidal for State House District 33. Vince believes the legislature has ignored the clear majority of South Dakotans who twice defeated state abortion bans in 2006 and 2008. He believes that women should have control over their reproductive decisions. And he will represent the overwhelming majority of us who support safe and legal abortions.

Vince will always work to implement will of the people of South Dakota, not the agenda of out-of-state extremist, anti-abortion ideologues who took us back 50 years.Vote Vince Vidal for State House District 33.

Marvin Buehner, M.D., Rapid City

Dishonest advertising

The campaign ad that accuses Jamie Smith of wanting to tax more is dishonest. Smith said that if marijuana is legalized, it could be taxed to offset the lost revenue from repealing sales tax on groceries.

South Dakota taxes alcohol and tobacco without harm. Taxing marijuana will not cost South Dakota everything and it won't cost most of us anything, unless we are marijuana buyers.

Michael Trier, Custer

For Brian Bengs

As an R.N. and health educator, I believe access to affordable health care is a right. Our current U.S. Senators in South Dakota and representative do not. They consistently vote against health-related bills, such as the Affordable Care Act, the PAC Act for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, the Right to Contraceptives Act, the Women’s Health Protection Act, the Workplace Violence Prevention for Heath Care and Social Service Workers Act, and the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, to name a few.

John Thune voted against capping insulin prices. Thune voted yes on three separate bills to end the Affordable Care Act (ACA), terminating health insurance for 30 million Americans and the 150 million Americans with preexisting conditions. Thune voted to end Medicare as we know it and replace it with a voucher system.

We deserve better than this. Brian Bengs, candidate for U.S. Senate, has made a covenant with the people of South Dakota to expand access to affordable health care, reduce prescription drug prices, and champion increased funding for Native American treaty obligations regarding health care. Bengs supports Medicaid expansion. Vote Bengs in November, he is the best candidate for the job.

Julia Natvig, Sioux Falls

Political impact on deficit

Government investment in ordinary Americans is better for the nation’s finances than handing money to the wealthy – the Republican theory of supply side economics. The federal deficit climbed every year of the Trump presidency. The deficit grew by $400 billion largely due to the Republicans’ $2 trillion tax cut for the wealthiest Americans.

According to Politifact, Republican presidents since Ronald Reagan have increased deficits. Under Democrats they came down. Reagan upped it from $70 billion to $175 billion. George H.W. Bush took it to $300 billion. Bill Clinton got the deficit to zero (with the help of Bush. Sr.’s tax increases). George W. Bush took it to $1.2 trillion with his unfunded Middle East wars. Barack Obama reduced it to $600 billion but Trump’s tax cuts sent it skyrocketing again.

This year under Biden the deficit fell $1.4 trillion, the largest-ever decline. Last year’s drop was $350 billion. Yet, federal deficits are the Democrat’s fault, right?

Scott McGregor, Rapid City