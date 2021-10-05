Letters to the editor, Oct. 6, 2021
Make comments now
The potential for radioactive uranium mining has raised its ugly head again in the Black hills. A 12,000 acre project in Custer and Fall River counties would use and pollute water in three of the area's four drinking water aquifers.
Nonetheless, the company - Powertech Uranium, a subsidiary of the Canadian-Chinese company Azarga Uranium - is trying to get going again, after its water permit hearing was suspended in 2013. Both concerned citizens and state employees oppose restarting the hearing, as this could cost taxpayers at a time when the company's federal permits are in court and are not finalized.
Depending on how the courts decided, it could be a huge waste of taxpayer money to restart the hearing now.
The meeting to decide whether to restart the hearing will take place in Pierre on October 6 before the SD Water Management Board. The public can attend or individuals can make public comments by email or virtually. It is important that as many people as possible speak out against this unwise project.
Protect the Black Hills and its water, cultural resources, human health and wildlife. Oppose uranium mining.
Dr. Lilias Jarding, Rapid City
Dismayed
I would like to express my dismay about “how” our departure from Afghanistan was handled. Keeping Bagram AFB open and providing military support both at the base and at an enlarged perimeter of both Kabul and its civilian airport for an orderly departure seem a military obligation in my opinion. There were several months to plan both defensive and offensive postures before the evacuation. Leaving behind billions of dollars worth of strategic military hardware (disabled or not) was unconscionable. Leaving Americans and friends behind was worse.
Losing 13 American soldiers at a civilian airport in Kabul where the Taliban was running security at check points was heart-rending. Those lives were cut short because of rushed and hurried planning without contingencies. President Biden, our State Department and Department of Defense should own this debacle. And finally, mistaken retaliation with a drone strike against an aid worker and seven children was tragic. And what about remaining Americans and allies?
Barb Doshier, Rapid City
It is ironic
Does even Kristi Noem take herself seriously? I mean, come on. Accused of misconduct with a Trump advisor, but instead of playing it cool, she cuts all ties. Everyone knows this is a guilty response.
Trying over and over again for fireworks at Mt Rushmore despite our forest services telling her it's going to burn our hills down, potentially killing and/or displacing families?
Nope, Norm is more important than those people that might die. Looking at how out state votes; those people that might die, likely voted her into office.
Oh the irony.
Adam Harrington, Rapid City
A few questions
While totally understanding that our world isn't perfect (or even close), I can't help wondering "what would happen if we were all (legally) forced to vote rather than trying to convince our voters that the voting process is corrupt"?
Maybe Government might be obliged to pay more attention to the will of actual voters instead of catering to the capitalist lobby or placating the religious (so called moral majority). Either way, money seems to be king rather than the vehicle of service that it was designed for. Also I wonder " why socialism is considered a bad thing except when it comes to our military"? Our government has given its "G.I.s" a fairly good living, health insurance, early retirement and work after retirement (civil service).
The vast majority of "servicemen" never see combat yet are given "acceptable" gratis by society for their service.
Maybe they should be somewhat grateful themselves for the perks that socialism has given them. Another question is; Do we want our democracy that these same "servicemen" defend or would we rather have a government run by a minority? You must know that if we "all" voted, folks would have trouble blaming the minority for the problems this world holds.
Dave Freytag, Rapid City