Letters to the editor, Oct. 7, 2022

For Becky Drury

I am writing this letter in support of Becky Drury for her re-election to the South Dakota House of Representatives from District 32. I currently serve in the House as a representative from District 22. As we have served together, I have come to know Representative Drury as a dedicated and highly respected legislator who is representing her District very effectively. She does her homework very thoroughly and is well prepared with her questions and contributions in her assigned committees and on the house floor.

She is a strong proponent of the Housing infrastructure bill which is addressing the state’s housing shortage. She also voted for increased teacher pay and besides serving on her assigned committees, she also attends other committees in order to make more informed decisions. I urge District 32 voters to re-elect Becky to the House of Representatives.

Lynn Schneider, Huron

For Monae Johnson

As a practicing business attorney, I know the importance of a well functioning Secretary of State's Office. Not only does the Secretary of State administer elections in South Dakota, but this office also handles the filing of documents pertaining to corporate and business matters for all South Dakota legal entities.

Over the course of the past 20 years, Monae Johnson has worked for both Chris Nelson and Shantel Krebs, who were both excellent Secretaries of State. Monae has learned what needs to be done to fairly oversee elections and to smoothly handle the administration duties of this office. I strongly support her election.

Kurt Solay, Rapid City

For John Thune

I am proud to support Senator John Thune for re-election this November.

When my dad, a World War II Navy veteran, was having difficulties receiving medical care from the VA, John Thune was there to help. Senator Thune even took the time to stop to visit my mom and dad in their hometown of Pierpont. Senator Thune’s dad was also a World War II veteran and he works hard to help those who have served our country. He cares about veterans and he cares about South Dakota. I am thankful for his assistance and I hope you will join me in voting to re-elect our hardworking, caring Senator.

Melinda Eikamp, Groton

For Brian Bengs

I am tired of career politicians like John Thune. Career politicians have failed us. John Thune talks about reducing the debt. After 24 years in Congress, the debt skyrocketed over $30 trillion. John Thune says he cares about our seniors, but votes against cheaper drug prices for seniors on Medicare and against capping insulin at $35 a month. John Thune talks about freedom. He is thrilled to take away a woman’s right to choose, LGBT rights and much more. John Thune talks about freedom, but is happy when South Dakota overrules the will of the people by denying South Dakotans the right to cannabis despite voting for it. John Thune talks about infrastructure investments in the state, but votes against the bill.

John Thune complained that Tom Daschle was an obstructionist. According to Gallup, Congress had a 43% approval rating in 2004, when Sen. Daschle was leader. That number today? 16%. John Thune is the leader of a dysfunctional Senate and has done nothing but obstruct and vote for tax cuts for the rich in 24 years in office.

In November, I am voting for Brian Bengs. Brian is a 26 year veteran, not a career politician.

Sawyer Van Horn, Brandon

Diaper shortage? Use cloth

The current shortage of disposable diapers set my memory cells to churning! My first wife (now deceased) and I raised five children. The four surviving, now all in their 60s and doing well thank you. Later, she became a caretaker for Social Services and took in infants from the hospital and kept them until their adoption process was completed.

I believe we enjoyed 53 of those beautiful little people over a few years. (Not bragging, she just loved babies!) I believe we never bought a disposable diaper! (They just were not available!) We used cloth diapers, emptied them and rinsed them in the toilet and then into the diaper pail. Washed a load when necessary and hung them out on the clothes line. (No automatic dryer!) We all, us and the babies, survived and even thrived under those onerous times! Possible help during this crisis?

Lowell Holmgren, Rapid City

Critical Vote Theory

It’s a corrupt system, the speaker proclaimed. It makes people corrupt even if they aren’t by nature.

Who said this, you ask? Some socialistic proponent of Critical Race Theory? Well, no. Donald Trump said it. But he wasn't using Critical Race Theory to indict America’s systemic racism. He was using his special Critical Voting Theory to indict America’s systemically corrupt voting machine. It’s a Deep State machine rigged to make voters think that who they voted for actually got their vote. It corrupts unwitting voters, who aren’t corrupt by nature, by systemically stealing their votes and giving them to un-American socialists.

I’ve been such a blind country bumpkin! But now I’m woke. It took Donald Trump’s beautiful Critical Voting Theory to open my eyes to the fact that my vote doesn't count. But, still, ya gotta wonder: If votes for Trump Republicans are systemically stolen, how come we’ve got so many Trump Republicans in Pierre? How come we sent a Trump cheerleader to the Governor’s mansion? How come, in South Dakota, Donald Trump won by a landslide over that so-called un-American socialist, Joe Biden?

I gotta wonder. Is my leg being pulled? Am I, after all, still an ignorant rube?

Harold Storsve, Interior