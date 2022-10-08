Letters to the editor, Oct. 8, 2022

For Christine Stephenson

It's a fact! Christine Stephenson was an outstanding member of the Rapid City School Board. It's a fact! Christine will be an outstanding legislator. She is an experienced leader with negotiation skills, ability to understand there is some merit in all ideas.

She is about serving the needs of our communities — childcare, education, health demands, employment issues, veteran issues, agricultural concerns. Land use — basically promoting and preserving the quality of life in our great State.

Christine is a candidate in District 32 for House of Representatives. Her commitment will bring the addition of fresh intellect, and political balance that is healthy for our state. Please read her resume and conclude it is indeed a privilege to support Christine.

Judy Reedy Olson, Rapid City

No on IM27

Thank you, April Anderson for your letter on Aug. 24 giving links to the facts about the detrimental effects of recreational marijuana. I expect there will be many voters that will vote yes on IM 27, ignoring the facts showing the harm that will be done to the communities they live in, just because they want to get high legally.

If you care about the well-being of your community, especially the children vote no on IM 27.

Greg Schunneman, Rapid City

Crime can stop

Rapid City had approximately 3,900 crimes in 2020. That's about 75 crimes each week. Ways to report crime: Emergencies dial 911, anonymous crime tip to Tip411, or Text 'RCPD' with your tip to 847411.

Many people know who the criminals are. Legalizing marijuana would contribute to crime. Besides, who really benefits besides the manufacturer, the seller, the dealer, and the user?

The major reason for crimes is criminals want something for nothing, just like the over 150 million Americans receiving benefits from one or more government programs. Those of us, who do not commit crimes and do not live off the government, accept responsibility for ourselves and family. So, it is up to us to report crime and criminals.

Criminals should serve their entire sentence that is severe enough to curtail even the thought of committing another crime. Don't wait to be a a victim. Step up and be part of the solution.

Allen McPherson, Rapid City

Green, socialist and cold

Ten years ago, fossil fuels accounted for 82% of our energy consumption. After ten years and an “investment” of $3.8 trillion in “green, alternative” energy sources, fossil fuels account for 81% of energy consumption.

OPEC (and Russia) is back in control of fossil fuel production again and this morning is considering a million barrel reduction in production. With coal replacing natural gas for electricity generation in places like Germany, fossil fuels will likely rise to 82% (or higher) of energy consumption again. In the short and longer term, oil prices are likely to rise above $100/barrel by the end of 2022.

President Biden’s wisdom and his Presidential Directive in January 2021 has resulted in the U.S. losing control of energy prices that it had had for the past 10 to 15 years. That directive has strangled U.S. energy producers, has erased U.S. leadership in fossil fuel production and has effectively eliminated rational incentive for enhanced fossil fuel production.

We will continue to bankrupt ourselves and everyone else with the futile pursuit of the holy, socialist grail of green energy.

In our green, socialist future, we will all be poorer in general and hotter in summer and colder in winter.

Rodney Michael, Rapid City

For Becky Drury

It is with great honor to encourage District 32 to re-elect Becky Drury to the SD House of Representatives. Ms. Drury grew up in Haakon County and brings forth commonsense to our entire great State of South Dakota. This is evident with her voting record, and continuous engagement with constituents in District 32 and throughout the State.

I had the personal privilege of working with her during the 2022 Legislative Session on the housing infrastructure funding bill (HB 1033). This was a long process, but with her clout and respect in the House of Representatives, she was very instrumental in getting this passed as available housing is a challenge in South Dakota. She represents and supports what is best for our entire State.

Vote Becky Drury for SD House of Representatives, District 32.

Brittany Smith, Philip

Age-appropriate standards

I have done research on the proposed Social Studies standards. Please do your research. Mr. Krause is correct about the Peloponnesian War. Since I didn't know what it was I Googled the subject.

The war was fought in 431-404 BC between Athens and Sparta. Now how many 1st graders even know what BC is. I encourage everyone to study this bad idea.

Our elementary students should be learning reading, writing and arithmetic before any history or civics. Start at an age appropriate for learning. Where is any common sense when it comes to learning. No wonder our students are so far behind in reading. Please help to stop this proposal for the sake of the students.

Jerri Holloway, Rapid City