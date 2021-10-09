Letters to the editor, Oct. 9, 2021

In regard to the Pandora Papers, do not be misled by what is being published by the liberal media. The end goal for them is to allow government access to all private financial records. This would result in yet another totally unwarranted expansion of government control into the private lives of all citizens.

What is being published is just a smoke screen to justify being able to do this "for the greater good of society" aka being able to take more of your money under the pretext that the rich do not pay enough taxes.

Bruce Miesen, Rapid City

Don't taint the water

It wasn’t great about a dozen years ago when Rapid City’s water tasted like waterfowl poop. There were just too many geese and ducks on Canyon Lake, and the city was jumping through hoops figuring out what to do about it.

There are worse things than fowl fouling our drinking water, such as gold mining.

Rapid Creek, with an assist from Castle Creek flowing out of Deerfield Lake, fills Pactola Reservoir, which is the source of water not only for Canyon Lake but also the excellent drinking water for Rapid City, Ellsworth AFB and beyond.