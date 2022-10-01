Letters to the editor, October 1, 2022

Letters to the editor, Oct. 1, 2022

Look for yourself

In his letter to the editor on September 30th, James Schmitendorf took issue with my recent editorial on the proposed social studies content standards and claimed that “No Internet site was found confirming Mr. Krause’s ‘no joke’ recent opinion piece that Professor Morrisey wanted to teach our first graders about the Peloponnesian War.”

In fact, in my editorial itself was a link to the Department of Education webpage that links to the proposed standards. Page 14 of the proposed standards, under first grade standard 1.SS.4, states: “The student tells the story of the Peloponnesian War.”

Mr. Schmitendorf is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts. I would encourage everyone to look at the proposed standards themselves, submit a public comment, and let their elected officials know their thoughts. The standards can be found at:

Kyle Krause, Rapid City

Why now?

Kristi Noem's sudden interest in repealing the food tax shows she will do and say anything she can in order to be re-elected governor. The democrats in our state legislature have advocated for years to repeal the state food tax. In this past legislative session the repeal of the state food tax was brought to a vote by the democratic minority in the legislature and voted down by the republican majority.

At that time Kristi Noem expressed her opposition to repealing this tax. Now suddenly she sees the light. She is pandering for your vote. The legislature must first pass this repeal before it comes to the governor for signature and to become law.

If you seriously want to see a repeal of the state food tax you must vote for Jamie Smith for governor and any democratic candidate who is running for the state legislature. This tax will never be repealed under a republican majority.

Kim Nearhood, Rapid City

The story isn't over

In late 1986 and the mid 1990s South Dakota officials issued mining permits to Brohm Mining at Gilt Edge Mine near Deadwood. Brohm was spectacularly high risk from the outset, and informed people were not surprised when Brohm abandoned the site in bankruptcy in 1999. Since the Mine was clearly a public health threat the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 2000 declared Gilt Edge a superfund site. By 2019 federal taxpayers alone had spent 120 million dollars to contain and control poisonous mine drainage that could not and cannot be stopped.

That did not, then or now, much concern State leadership. The State has all along focused on how to escape responsibility (liability in particular) for the ongoing disaster it permitted at Gilt Edge. It can do that by permitting another mine at Gilt Edge because with that permit the new mine will also assume the liability that comes with Gilt Edge. That is why, without so much as a public meeting, State and Federal regulators in 2018 quietly allowed another mine, AGNICO, to do exploratory drilling at Gilt Edge—drilling in a disaster area already known as a hot bed of acid producing rock. And the story isn’t over.

David Miller, Rapid City