Letters to the editor, October 14, 2020

Letters to the editor, Oct. 14, 2020

Not universal

In regard to Beverly Warne's article in the October 3 issue, I am compelled to add a few remarks about my own history on this subject. I was born in Rapid City in 1931. We were much more privileged than Ms. Warne. My father was a business owner and we lived in a nice neighborhood on the west side of town. I do remember some of the conditions referred to in her article but want to say the "anti-Indian" prejudice in Rapid City was not universal! It is very true that it did exist and I am sorry to say to some extent it still does today! I attended elementary school at the Cleghorn School, 8 grades, 4 teachers, about 100 kids. Later, I attended Rapid City High School. (There was only one in those days.) There were Indian kids in attendance there also. A couple of them were standout players on the football and basketball teams. I can honestly say that I did not see or experience any overt prejudice toward any of these kids during those years! The conditions related by Ms. Warne did exist and were deplorable but not universal! In my humble opinion, most of this so called Indian "problem" should be laid at the feet of the European "invaders" of the early years and the way the government has dealt with it ever since!