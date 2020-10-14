Letters to the editor, October 14, 2020

Letters to the editor, Oct. 14, 2020
Not universal
In regard to Beverly Warne's article in the October 3 issue, I am compelled to add a few remarks about my own history on this subject. I was born in Rapid City in 1931. We were much more privileged than Ms. Warne. My father was a business owner and we lived in a nice neighborhood on the west side of town. I do remember some of the conditions referred to in her article but want to say the "anti-Indian" prejudice in Rapid City was not universal! It is very true that it did exist and I am sorry to say to some extent it still does today! I attended elementary school at the Cleghorn School, 8 grades, 4 teachers, about 100 kids. Later, I attended Rapid City High School. (There was only one in those days.) There were Indian kids in attendance there also. A couple of them were standout players on the football and basketball teams. I can honestly say that I did not see or experience any overt prejudice toward any of these kids during those years! The conditions related by Ms. Warne did exist and were deplorable but not universal! In my humble opinion, most of this so called Indian "problem" should be laid at the feet of the European "invaders" of the early years and the way the government has dealt with it ever since!
Lowell Holmgren, Rapid City
Shouldn't the governor do something?
On Saturday, October 10th, the Center for Disease Control listed South Dakota as having the highest in the nation covid-19 per capita daily infection rate of 65 per 100,000. This puts our state at 4.5 times the per capita daily infection rate of the national average of 14 per 100,000. Our state is now suffering more coronavirus infections per capita than any other state in the nation. All the while our governor is out of state campaigning for the president in order to boost her political ambitions. Shouldn’t she be explaining why we have the worst infection rate in the nation and what she is doing about it? Shouldn't she place the health needs of South Dakotans’ ahead of her own political desires?
Rod Lefholz, Rapid City
Brian Gentry for District 35 Senate
District 35 Senate has a lifelong Republican running as an Independent for the Senate seat. Brian Gentry is the true Christian Conservative candidate. He believes in and will support the Republican platform, the South Dakota and US Constitutions, the Bill of Rights and vote to protect our Second Amendment. The current appointed, never elected, Jessica Castleberry, who became a Republican shortly before her appointment, has voted to raise fees and taxes eight times in her 37 days in office! She voted against bills that align with the National and State Republican platforms and also against the South Dakota and US Constitutions 57.1% of the time. It is so important that we elect authentic Republicans who will uphold our beliefs and protect our freedoms. That is not happening with Jessica Castleberry. She clearly has a record of saying one thing and doing another when it is time for her to cast her vote. Please vote for the true Conservative Republican, Brian Gentry who is running as an Independent on the ballot.
Jodie Frye, Rapid City
Interview raises confusion
A Journal interview with a doctor representing Monument raises confusion about West River’s only full service hospital, as South Dakota leads nationally in percent positive, “you have it” covid tests, after doing better in springtime. The governor proclaimed “Back to Normal”, so there’s rally, rodeo, fair, street festivals, schools with full classrooms and contact sports. Monument confirms the hospital is at “full capacity”, as it often was prior to covid, now due to pent up demand for care including elective surgeries, which could wait when the hospital is full and a pandemic is worsening. Monument claims it is “well prepared” for a surge in serious covid cases, citing its 100 bed unused covid ward. It is not well prepared if beds aren’t staffed, when they are already at full capacity, already declining patients from outlying hospitals needing specialty care, when Avera and Sanford are also “on diversion”, when competing with neighboring states for beds in different time zones. It’s frustrating that the interview reminds us to avoid crowds, mask in public, wash hands frequently only after paragraphs of not-convincing reassurance that we’re fine anyway. Doctor’s orders to institutions and individuals to stop spreading covid should be the headline, not buried.
Peter Hasby, Rapid City
For Dan Ahlers
In this 2020 election, South Dakotans have the opportunity to send an outstanding man to Washington, D.C., as our next U.S. Senator. Dan Ahlers comes to the job as one who has a proven track record of being able to work with everyone. In the state legislature, he aspired to find common ground for the benefit of his constituents and all South Dakotans. His background as a small business owner, community leader, and substitute teacher round out his credentials and give him a perspective on concerns that will undoubtedly need grappling with. He will take his strong work ethic and values to our nation’s capital and advocate for issues that are important to our state: agriculture, tourism, education, business and more. He will not be weighed down by ethical worries, as our current senator was with EB-5, cronyism and nepotism. If you’ve ever been dissatisfied with the response (or lack of response) when you contacted your senator, now is the time that you can correct the situation. Dan Ahlers is honest, sincere and dedicated to serving the people of South Dakota by being responsive to their needs. I urge you to cast your vote for him in this election.
Pamela Baum, Spearfish
CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY
Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.
The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month per person. Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election are no longer being accepted for Letters to the Editor.
Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within the final three weeks of an election.
-Journal Editorial Board
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!