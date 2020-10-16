Letters to the editor, October 16, 2020

For Karen McGregor

I want to encourage voters in Commission District 4 to vote for my neighbor, Karen McGregor, as your next commissioner. Karen worked for the County for 15 years and has a wealth of knowledge about the functions of the various county departments and the decisions that commissioners make.

Karen is an independent thinker who will step up, do the job right and make fair and thoughtful decisions. You can have no better of a county commissioner. I encourage you to elect Karen McGregor the next Pennington County Commissioner from District No. 4. We have a chance to elect a county commissioner who will serve our needs and is truly is the best candidate for District 4.

Republicans make a mockery

The Republicans have violated every ethic, every thing that makes a human being honorable. They have lied, cheated, and committed hypocrisy at every turn. They have turned a nation that the world once looked up to into a nation of chaos and hypocrisy. We are no longer trusted or respected anywhere in the world. The Republicans have made a mockery of the Department of Defense, of Homeland Security, of our Environmental Protection agency, of our State Department, of our Department of Justice and of our Supreme Court. They have made a mockery of our honorable men and women who have fought and died for us. The Republicans have turned Trump into a demigod with unlimited power, a man who cares nothing about our flag or our Constitution. When you vote for a Republican you are voting for the destruction of our Republic.