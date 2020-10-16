Letters to the editor, October 16, 2020

Letters to the editor, Oct. 16, 2020
Ineffectiveness of Masks in the Community
Mayor Allender wants stores in Rapid City to mandate mask use on their premises.
A review of the world literature published in the Annals of Internal Medicine on 6 October could find no substantial evidence in 1,742 studies reviewed that mask use in community settings prevents transmission of viral respiratory infections. This includes studies of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), SARS-CoV-1, MERS-CoV, Influenza, and other respiratory virus infections.
There was evidence that in “high-risk” health care settings that mask use might possibly be associated with protection. No data in any study reached statistical significance.
As a society, we have got to move on and heal the damage we have so far inflicted and forego inducing further damage on our psychological health and our economy by arbitrary and unproved measures to prevent an illness not much worse than influenza.
The original purpose of “lockdowns” and “social distancing” was to “flatten” the epidemic curve. That did not mean to reduce the ultimate total number of infections and death. It was intended only to spread the total number of infections and deaths over a longer period of time so as not to strain health care resources. We have accomplished that. Let’s move on.
Rodney Michael, M.D., Rapid City,
Tireless Advocate for Tourism
I was pleased to see Mike Derby was in Pierre testifying before the Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations concerning the Coronavirus Relief Fund Resolution. He spoke of the need to support our Destination Marketing Organizations, such as Visit Rapid City for the recovery and health of our vital hospitality industry. Mike has been a tireless advocate for tourism for decades and the Black Hills.
20 years ago as a member of the Appropriations Committee, I witnessed how Mike guided through the final pledge payment from Gov. George Mickelson to the Mount Rushmore Society to fulfill a commitment to Mount Rushmore. These funds were used to create the Evening Lighting Program, “Freedom: America’s Lasting Legacy” viewed by thousands of patriots at the Memorial each night.
Mike will be a proponent for tourism and a strong voice in Pierre as our District 34 State Representative. I like Mike!
Diana Nielsen Saathoff, CEO, Mount Rushmore Society, Rapid City
It's no surprise
It's no surprise that President Trump's tax returns show him to be a failed businessman who is deeply in debt. The debacle over an extension of the pandemic stimulus plan is a good illustration of his lack of management ability. He impulsively tweets any thought that crosses his mind and it instantly becomes national policy, only to be likely overturned the next day by another impulse. On this and many other issues Trump shows that he is simply incapable of consulting advisors, weighing different options, reaching a consensus and developing an actual strategy. He is not a problem solver, which is what we desperately need at this time.
Eric Smith, Rapid City
For Karen McGregor
I want to encourage voters in Commission District 4 to vote for my neighbor, Karen McGregor, as your next commissioner. Karen worked for the County for 15 years and has a wealth of knowledge about the functions of the various county departments and the decisions that commissioners make.
Karen is an independent thinker who will step up, do the job right and make fair and thoughtful decisions. You can have no better of a county commissioner. I encourage you to elect Karen McGregor the next Pennington County Commissioner from District No. 4. We have a chance to elect a county commissioner who will serve our needs and is truly is the best candidate for District 4.
I will be voting for Karen McGregor to serve as the next County Commissioner in Commission District 4.
Karl Merbach, Rapid City
Republicans make a mockery
The Republicans have violated every ethic, every thing that makes a human being honorable. They have lied, cheated, and committed hypocrisy at every turn. They have turned a nation that the world once looked up to into a nation of chaos and hypocrisy. We are no longer trusted or respected anywhere in the world. The Republicans have made a mockery of the Department of Defense, of Homeland Security, of our Environmental Protection agency, of our State Department, of our Department of Justice and of our Supreme Court. They have made a mockery of our honorable men and women who have fought and died for us. The Republicans have turned Trump into a demigod with unlimited power, a man who cares nothing about our flag or our Constitution. When you vote for a Republican you are voting for the destruction of our Republic.
Brent Cox, Sturgis
