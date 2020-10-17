Letters to the editor, October 17, 2020

Letters to the editor, Oct. 17, 2020
For Michael Calabrese
I am writing this letter in support of Michael Calabrese to represent District 32 in the South Dakota Senate.
Our one-party legislature has left billions of dollars on the table and deprived low-income working families of health coverage. Calabrese will support legislation to improve health care in our state.
Our legislature has refused to study the idea of expanding pre-Kindergarten education in South Dakota. Calabrese will support a 21st Century education for our children from Pre-K to college. Michael Calabrese and his wife are successful retailers in downtown Rapid City at a time when small businesses are reeling from the effects of the pandemic. He will be a voice for small business in our state.
Please join me in casting your vote for Michael Calabrese.
Susan Kelts, Rapid City
It's no surprise
It's no surprise that President Trump's tax returns show him to be a failed businessman who is deeply in debt. The debacle over an extension of the pandemic stimulus plan is a good illustration of his lack of management ability. He impulsively tweets any thought that crosses his mind and it instantly becomes national policy, only to be likely overturned the next day by another impulse. On this and many other issues Trump shows that he is simply incapable of consulting advisors, weighing different options, reaching a consensus and developing an actual strategy. He is not a problem solver, which is what we desperately need at this time.
Eric Smith, Rapid City
Republicans make a mockery
The Republicans have violated every ethic, every thing that makes a human being honorable. They have lied, cheated, and committed hypocrisy at every turn. They have turned a nation that the world once looked up to into a nation of chaos and hypocrisy. We are no longer trusted or respected anywhere in the world. The Republicans have made a mockery of the Department of Defense, of Homeland Security, of our Environmental Protection agency, of our State Department, of our Department of Justice and of our Supreme Court. They have made a mockery of our honorable men and women who have fought and died for us. The Republicans have turned Trump into a demigod with unlimited power, a man who cares nothing about our flag or our Constitution. When you vote for a Republican you are voting for the destruction of our Republic.
Brent Cox, Sturgis
CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY
Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.
The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month per person. Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election are no longer being accepted for Letters to the Editor.
Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within the final three weeks of an election.
-Journal Editorial Board
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!