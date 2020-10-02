Letters to the editor, October 2, 2020

It is my hope that Americans will reject this claptrap. A free press, such as we have, is essential to a great republic such as ours. Our voting procedures, including mail-in voting, used reliably since the Civil War to ensure that the broadest participation of our citizenry in elections, are the envy of the world.

Only the misinformed, or Americans seeking to overthrow our democracy, would fall in with the propaganda lines embraced by the Russians. No one knowingly wants to be a stooge for a foreign power. Unfortunately, the biggest stooge promoting these seditious lies, seemingly for his own advantage, is our own president.

Geoffrey Wiggin, Rapid City

Enjoy Trump's America

To the editor,

There are three people in the US that think they are smarter than all the Republicans combined. Read their rhetoric and see what you think. Gov Kasich and Terry Painter have a real plan for America. Pretend that the Republican agenda really belongs to the Democrats. Pretend that the Democratic agenda is really what the Republicans are preaching. Let’s get it straight boys!