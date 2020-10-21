Letters to the editor, October 21, 2020

Letters to the editor, Oct. 21, 2020
Bring back a 5-day week
Parents breathed a sigh of relief when the school schedule went back to Level 1- 4 days in school from Level 2, only 2 days.
Why are we stuck with 4 days a week? The return to Level 1 wasn’t based on Covid statistics or requirements but a need for daycare for elementary children. Elementary children are harder to leave home alone than middle or high school students according to Simon.
Friday is cleaning day because more teachers call in sick on Fridays than any other day according to Simon. Why would the superintendent have proposed, and the school board approved, a calendar with Fridays off for the entire year?
Superintendent Simon claims that she does not support a 4-day week. So let’s get back to 5 days.
The YMCA uses some of our schools as daycare centers, even on Friday cleaning day. If the schedule went to Level 3 they would be using them 5 days a week at considerable expense to parents. Some school board members were not aware of this.
20% less in person education is unacceptable. Parents need to demand that students are back in school 5 days a week with teachers not daycare providers.
Janette McIntyre, Rapid City
Masks in the Community
In a recent Journal letter Dr. Rodney Michael writes:
“A review of the world literature published in the Annals of Internal Medicine on 6 October could find no substantial evidence in 1,742 studies reviewed that mask use in community settings prevents transmission of viral respiratory infections. This includes studies of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID 19), SARS-CoV-1, MERS-CoV, Influenza, and other respiratory virus infections.”
The review that he refers to is readily available via internet. Of the 1,742 studies surveyed, 1,703 were excluded because they did not fit the criteria of the review. Of the remaining 39 studies, 18 addressed influenza, 19 addressed SARS-CoV-1 or MERS-CoV, two addressed COVID 19 in a health care setting, and NONE addressed COVID 19 in a community setting. That’s none. Zip. Zero. The authors write, “No study evaluated masks for prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infections in community settings.” One might equally reasonably conclude that the studies found no substantial evidence that pigs can fly. None of these studies evaluated the possibility of flying pigs, just as none evaluated masks in community settings to prevent COVID 19.
The CDC and the South Dakota Department of Health recommend wearing a mask. We should all take their advice.
Donald Teets, Rapid City
Where is our governor?
Covid 19 is surging in our state and she is off running around the country for the Trump campaign.
According to her the increased rate is due to more testing so no problem. She doesn’t seem to understand that this increased rate indicates that the actual number of cases is much higher than is actually being reported.
She states that her focus is on hospitalization rates and that the National Guard has the capability to provide more hospital beds if needed but they are not needed yet. Does she plan on waiting until all these beds are full before she thinks about the people who are contracting the disease? Something is missing here.
We need Governor Noem to stay home and take care of her South Dakota people. Her justification for traveling around the country for the Trump election committee seems to be that our values will be devastated if Biden were to win the election. Pure political hogwash! (I am a long-time Republican).
Governor Noem, wake up and take care of your people.
Ken Thompson, Piedmont
Masks help
Dr. Rodney Michael’s screed against masks (“Letters to the Editor,” 10/16/20) is an alarming series of discredited Trumpian assertions, the worst of which is that we have accomplished the goal of “lockdowns” and “social distancing,” of spreading “the total number of infections and death over a longer period of time so as not to strain health care resources.” Really? That was the goal? Have you checked the numbers lately? And note the implied disdain in the use of quotation marks for lockdowns and social distancing.
But more disturbing is the basic premise of the letter, that Mayor Allender’s proposal of a mask mandate is an extension of “lockdown” and will damage local businesses. The opposite arguably is true, evidenced by anyone who has been out and about patronizing local businesses. When we are confident that reasonable safety measures are observed, we are more likely to return to normal work and commerce.
Dave DeChristopher, Rapid City
What would they say?
If you ever walk the halls of the Fort Meade VA Hospital, as I have many times, you will notice that the walls are decorated with many pictures of WW2 soldiers, sailors, marines and their battlefield scenes. As I make my way to my appointments, I often look at those old photos and wonder what those 1940's heroes would think if they could somehow be time-machined into today's political situation. They gave their limbs and lives fighting the dictatorships of Germany, Italy, and Japan. Would they be shocked to find that a majority of latter day veterans, active duty personnel and close to half of the US population now vote for and support the same type government they gave so much to save us from? ---A government that has announced that it will not honor our own election results if those results don't favor it!--- If they had it to do over again would they think that 74 years of democracy was worth it? Or would they say, "Why did we bother? The enemy has won anyway."
Terry Painter, Rapid City
CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY
Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.
The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month per person. Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election are no longer being accepted for Letters to the Editor.
Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within the final three weeks of an election.
-Journal Editorial Board
