Letters to the editor, October 23, 2020

What are you afraid of?

So Mr. Holbrook, in your Journal political editorial of 10/17 you seem so afraid-afraid of what? Democracy seems to be your GOP's biggest fear. Look at the track record of voter suppression in the past several years and the hypocrisy of your leaders in Congress. Graham's flip-flop of 'his words' and McConnell's threats to not fill two SCOTUS seats if Hillary were elected in 2016! They and your SD GOP seem so fearful of letting people (especially lower income or different color) vote their opinions. Look at the voting lines in Texas and Georgia-tell me you would stand in line for 8-plus hours to exercise your right as a US citizen! I doubt it. Moneyed interests in this USA have prevailed and gotten huge tax relief and benefits, but all this will change as right will prevail--and I don't mean your political "right". Your party is out of line and will be put in its place this fall.