Letters to the editor, October 24, 2020

Why we wear masks

We wear masks out of respect for you. Research of top scientific institutions has shown that the coronavirus can spread through droplets and particles released into the air by speaking, singing, coughing or sneezing. 20% of COVID positive individuals are asymptomatic, unknowingly shedding viruses into the air. Other COVID positive individuals shed viruses 2-3 days prior to the onset of their symptoms. Wearing masks holds most of those viruses in our mask rather than transmitting them into the air. It is not 100% but most certainly will assist in the prevention of 100,000 deaths in the US in the next few months. A mandate is not necessary for us, as we respect you enough to wear a mask.

The CDC is clear

In response to the letter entitled "Ineffectiveness of Masks in the Community," I would like to comment. The Center for Disease Control has highly recommended the correct wearing of face masks. I'm sure they are very well aware of the Annals of Internal Medicine's review of world literature published on October 6th that was referred to. The CDC is comprised of numerous researchers, scientists, and physicians who are doing their darndest to steer our country in the right direction to turn this pandemic around. The current administration has done its best to shed doubt on this trusted organization. How disheartening that must be, but they never stop trying to help the country anyway. What great sacrifice is it, even if you doubt the efficacy of masks, to err in the way of caution in the hope that you are helping to slow the spread? We each have to do what we can. The wearing of masks and social distancing allow us to "move on" more safely. Also, the amount of people who die from the flu in a whole year has been on average about one-sixth of those who've died from Covid-19 in seven months.