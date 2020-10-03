Letters to the editor, October 3, 2020

Letters to the editor, Oct. 3, 2020

Against the urban hens

Now that people have been told a chicken coop must be built, have it away from all buildings and neighbors, only have possibly three hens, and follow whatever ordinances are set up, I hope all you who think having chickens will be fun will give it serious thought. It is going to be costly – have you priced lumber, wire, chicken feed, heat for the coop, lighting etc.? And for what, to possibly get 1 or 2 eggs a day? The Humane Society has already said they are not equipped to take in chickens and have already had to take in 22 plus abandoned chickens. This will happen more and more when people get tired of caring for the hens and the kids get tired of cleaning up chicken poop which is NOT a pleasant job.