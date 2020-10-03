Letters to the editor, October 3, 2020

Letters to the editor, Oct. 3, 2020
Against the urban hens
To the editor,
First, I want to commend and thank all Council members who will be voting against the chicken ordinance. And I hope this issue will once and for all be laid to rest.
Now that people have been told a chicken coop must be built, have it away from all buildings and neighbors, only have possibly three hens, and follow whatever ordinances are set up, I hope all you who think having chickens will be fun will give it serious thought. It is going to be costly – have you priced lumber, wire, chicken feed, heat for the coop, lighting etc.? And for what, to possibly get 1 or 2 eggs a day? The Humane Society has already said they are not equipped to take in chickens and have already had to take in 22 plus abandoned chickens. This will happen more and more when people get tired of caring for the hens and the kids get tired of cleaning up chicken poop which is NOT a pleasant job.
I for one do not want chickens in my neighborhood and I think I can speak for many in our area. Chickens are a farm animal and belong in the country. Let’s get rid of this issue once and for all.
Sharon Rufledt, Rapid City
Support mandatory voting
To the editor,
Political control of how voting is accomplished is the greatest threat to our Constitutional Democracy. From gerrymandering to actual manipulation of polling places(less opportunity) the politician picks the voter, so those in power can hold undemocratic advantage. Not surprisingly, this practice breeds corruption (numerous cases). Fortunately, as national voters, we tend to "throw the bums out" every other voting cycle-sometimes less. Most of our political shenanigans (changing the rules) could be avoided if we just had mandatory voting as other countries do. The groundwork is already laid. Apathy, because our votes seem "valueless" ebbs. I'm told(by Republicans) that this Idea is proven not to work.Well, I'm pretty sure it works better for Democrats than Republicans as universal voting ease would be mandated. The hoax of widespread voter fraud is just another "alternative fact" to retain power.
When our politicians spend elected time refixing the rules that keep them in office instead of governing those that actually elected them, then Democracy itself becomes "cumbersome". It is time that we just let the voters decide as was originally intended and not constantly live under "political rule". When votes become valuable again, "all" will feel like real Americans once more.
Dave Freytag, Rapid City
Interview raises confusion
To the editor,
A Journal interview with a doctor representing Monument raises confusion about West River’s only full service hospital, as South Dakota leads nationally in percent positive, “you have it” covid tests, after doing better in springtime. The governor proclaimed “Back to Normal”, so there’s rally, rodeo, fair, street festivals, schools with full classrooms and contact sports. Monument confirms the hospital is at “full capacity”, as it often was prior to covid, now due to pent up demand for care including elective surgeries, which could wait when the hospital is full and a pandemic is worsening. Monument claims it is “well prepared” for a surge in serious covid cases, citing its 100 bed unused covid ward. It is not well prepared if beds aren’t staffed, when they are already at full capacity, already declining patients from outlying hospitals needing specialty care, when Avera and Sanford are also “on diversion”, when competing with neighboring states for beds in different time zones. It’s frustrating that the interview reminds us to avoid crowds, mask in public, wash hands frequently only after paragraphs of not-convincing reassurance that we’re fine anyway. Doctor’s orders to institutions and individuals to stop spreading covid should be the headline, not buried.
Peter Hasby, Rapid City
CAMPAIGN LETTERS POLICY
Your opinion is welcome. Letters to the editor should be 200 words or less and include the author’s name and address, along with a phone number for confirmation purposes.
The phone number will not be published. Letters to the editor are limited to two per month per person. Letters mentioning topics connected to an upcoming election must be received within three weeks of that election.
Letters that endorse a candidate may be used, but multiple letters received for the same candidate with similar language will not be printed. Letters about a campaign, candidate or issue may be run as a paid advertisement within three weeks of an election.
-Journal Editorial Board
