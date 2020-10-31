Letters to the editor, October 31, 2020

In 2018, Trump fired the entire pandemic response team. In January 2020 he was told this virus would be a pandemic. Now, he has hired, Radiologist, Dr. Scott Atlas as his COVID-19 adviser. Atlas tweeted, "Masks don't work", "We should let heard immunity take care of it." That is sick and evil. At least 1.2 million or more Americans would die with this heard immunity insane strategy.

A major new study said that the Sturges Bike Rally, with up to 400,000 in attendance, was a "major" "superspreader" event and lead to up to 260,000 COVID cases alone.

One of the worst lies he's just told is that 85% of people who wear masks get COVID-19. Masks work! Trump could have had the virus controlled but due to his malfeasance and incompetence. He is responsible for up to 100-200 thousand of deaths so far, with far many more deaths coming in the future.

Look to South Korea to see how the coronavirus was crushed. Their cases are 1.3% of what ours are. They were prepared. South Korea has fewer than 500 confirmed deaths.

Metakuye Oyiasin (All my relatives)

Robert J. Ackerman, Rapid City

Impressed with Sen. Thune