Letters to the editor, October 31, 2020

Letters to the editor, Oct. 31, 2020
Misrepresenting facts
In the October 16, 2020 Journal a Rapid City doctor made two statements supporting his opinion that mask use in the community isn’t necessary in the prevention of COVID-19. First, he misrepresents a single scientific article from a medical journal and second, wrongly states COVID-19 disease is “not much worse than influenza”.
Despite many articles showing the benefits of wearing masks, the authors of this particular article acknowledge the study of mask effectiveness is complex. They reviewed 1742 scientific articles but only used 39. There were no studies that evaluated masks for prevention of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) transmission in the community. Expanding their research to include two other viruses in the coronavirus family which have caused infections, they found wearing masks was associated with a decreased risk for infection. However, no significant advantage was seen with masks and influenza (the flu).
Unfortunately, there is a great deal of difference between influenza and COVID-19. The virus causing this pandemic has a greater attack rate, is more deadly, and appears to have prolonged effects on cardiac and respiratory systems in some recovered individuals.
Wearing masks and social distancing are neither arbitrary nor unproven but effective and necessary.
Elmo Rosario, MD
Abortion, the scourge of death
How is it possible for a woman to kill her own baby by abortion? Its very simple, that kid will have to be taken care of. I will need to teach it all kinds of stuff.
By choosing not to kill your baby, You will also have a beautiful child who loves you, calls you mommy and loves you every day of his or her life. How blessed is that?
Jack Sayles, Custer
Stolen flag
"Wow!" was the expression I heard a dear old widower friend of mine say when he discovered a theft of his personal property at his home recently.
Ol' Max, I and a few others were out a couple of hours Saturday morning enjoying a coffee social and running errands afterwards and when he returned home he found the flag he had displayed on the front of his house was gone. Max said it takes a bit of effort to remove that flag.
The Navy veteran said that's theft and it was done in broad daylight! That flag represents freedom. Whoever stole that flag will some day lose their freedom if they continue this kind of undesirable behavior. Pure evil, if you ask me."
George B. Wallace
Trump's coronavirus failure
In 2018, Trump fired the entire pandemic response team. In January 2020 he was told this virus would be a pandemic. Now, he has hired, Radiologist, Dr. Scott Atlas as his COVID-19 adviser. Atlas tweeted, "Masks don't work", "We should let heard immunity take care of it." That is sick and evil. At least 1.2 million or more Americans would die with this heard immunity insane strategy.
A major new study said that the Sturges Bike Rally, with up to 400,000 in attendance, was a "major" "superspreader" event and lead to up to 260,000 COVID cases alone.
One of the worst lies he's just told is that 85% of people who wear masks get COVID-19. Masks work! Trump could have had the virus controlled but due to his malfeasance and incompetence. He is responsible for up to 100-200 thousand of deaths so far, with far many more deaths coming in the future.
Look to South Korea to see how the coronavirus was crushed. Their cases are 1.3% of what ours are. They were prepared. South Korea has fewer than 500 confirmed deaths.
Metakuye Oyiasin (All my relatives)
Robert J. Ackerman, Rapid City
Impressed with Sen. Thune
I was really impressed with Senator John Thune’s approach to the Senate Commerce hearing with big tech companies yesterday. He came in with a purpose, he asked tough questions, and he presented real concerns about transparency in content suppression. But Thune also conveyed his willingness to work with social media companies and to create solutions together, and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey was on the same page. Instead of condemnation they provided cooperation, a rare phenomenon in government these days. That kind of leadership is a testament to how the government should behave, and I am proud that it was our very own South Dakota Senator who demonstrated how to do so.
Jessa Bartsch, Rapid City
Don't speak for us
Dear Governor Noem,While out campaigning for President Trump you said that “my people” loved their freedom. The liberals criticized you on your COVID-19 response but not your people. You are mistaken about myself and my husband loving our freedom. We are not free to see our grandchildren, go shopping, see our kids or even leave our home. We are not free..we are sad, alone and feeling isolated. We will spend the holidays by ourselves..without family present.
We are two of your people.
Respectfully yours,
Karen Griffith, Spearfish
We will remember
I wanted to comment on Governor Noem's comments on how South Dakotans are happy and free with the current Covid 19 guidelines and situation. I assure you not everyone feels that way! We have an extremely high infection and hospitalization rate in SD right now and Noem still does nothing to encourage any safety guidelines. I'm not talking about shutting down the state, just using common sense to protect ourselves and others. She only speaks for those who agree with her on the issues and I'm sick of her not at least encouraging masks and social distancing. It's bad enough to have a president who doesn't lead on this issue, having a governor who is the same makes it worse. We listen to our leaders.
Instead of being here in her state trying to help figure out how to slow the spread and console families of the sick and dieing, she is traveling around the US campaigning for Trump at these large events that have to be spreading it too. She has an absolutely ridiculous and selfish attitude toward it all. I hope people remember this when she tries for re-election.
Mary Geitz, Rapid City
How much will be saved?
Governor Kristi Noem has proposed merging the Department of Natural Resources with the Department of Agriculture. No details nor any kind of plan about how the combined departments will operate after the merger have been released.
It’s been touted that the main reason to combine these two departments is to create “efficiencies.” I’m all for making such bureaucracies more efficient, but if it’s mainly about saving money, where is the report showing how much will be saved by the merger? Anyway, it’s not sufficient justification for such a combination because they have radically different missions. Having the job of promotion and regulation in one department is a recipe for problems. A basic concept in the US Constitution is a system of checks and balances. This combination guts how government is supposed to work.
The proposed merger also weakens the state’s protection of water resources. Our agricultural economy and future will be in jeopardy without strong protection of our water resources.
The Legislature will decide during the first five days of the 2021 session whether to block the reorganization. It’s a bad idea and citizens should contact their state legislator and ask them to take action to stop it.
Richard Bell, Rapid City
