Letters to the editor, Sept. 1, 2021

I agree with your demand for choice in education. Finally, with the help of the Covid 19 crisis people are coming to the conclusion – yes finally – that school choice is a good idea.

Maybe school choice and having the money follow the child to the school of the parent’s choosing is an unintended consequence of this bad situation.

Please keep demanding school choice and it may become a reality.

Janette McIntyre, Rapid City

Trust the doctors

Who has taken over most of the Rapid City School Board and district?! What alternate facts have made them so illogical? We are still in the middle of a public health crisis, thanks to all the anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers out there. This is not the time to let down our guard! If we want to get back to normal, we just can't wish it into existence. We have to do what the medical experts (not quacks) have recommended. Christians, compare Christ's sacrifice to a couple nearly painless shots in the arm and mask over the face when around groups to protect yourself and others.

I'm a 1967 graduate of RCHS. I cannot fathom the school board and majority of district back then responding to a pandemic the way ours have.