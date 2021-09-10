Letters to the editor, Sept. 10, 2021

I wish to thank the caring people that approached me at the school board meeting. There are some really wonderful, caring individuals in Rapid City. I am not a public speaker and I wanted to let the school board know my concerns not based on politics but based on my family.

Cancel culture coming to the school board

As a career military officer sworn to defend the Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic, I have been appalled by the attempts to silence voices of doctors, nurses and other citizens who are against the masking of our kids in school. The 1st Amendment guarantees freedom of expression to all citizens, and threats, intimidation, nasty Facebook posts directed to school board members and others who voice opposition to masking have NO place in a civil society. In fact the RCAS conduct matrix for students clearly defines cyber bullying: "...use of electronic communications to harass, tease, threaten...or sending or posting inappropriate and/or hurtful emails, instant messages, texts, pictures or images". SD statute 49-31-31 list threats or harassment by electronic means as a Class 1 misdemeanor, with 1 yr in jail. What's so sad is that it appears the parents and some teachers of our students need a conduct matrix so they can learn how to act civilly towards others with different opinions! Clearly the cancel culture is trying to force its way into our school board meetings, but I as a retired vet, will not let them impose their Gestapo efforts in our community.