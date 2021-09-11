Letters to the editor, Sept. 11, 2021

Our doors should be open

I am writing this letter as a response to the Rapid City School Board's recent decision not to apply for a grant that would have been used to teach English to immigrant students. There are "Help Wanted" signs in nearly every business in nearly every town in South Dakota. One of the ways to correct this situation is to reform our immigration laws so that immigrants can help fill the job vacancies that exist. The U.S. was founded by immigrants, it was expanded by immigrants, and immigrants are the backbone of many businesses today. The dairies in our state and the meat processing plants of our state could not operate without immigrant labor. The State of SD has provided monetary incentives to these businesses to expand their footprint in our state and this would not have been possible without the employment of immigrant labor. What message is the Rapid City School Board sending to immigrants? Is our "Door Open" or is our "Door Closed"? English is our national language and students from other countries need to be taught English so that they can become an integral part of our society. I want our "doors to be open."