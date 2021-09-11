Letters to the editor, Sept. 11, 2021
Let's come together
September 11, 2001 was one of the worst days in American history. The disbelief, fear,and anger we all felt was everywhere. Shortly after the attack we came together against terrorism. I had never been so proud to be an American, pride and camaraderie were everywhere. Since then we have made many sacrifices to our daily lives and we are stronger because of it.
Fast forward 20 years. Covid is the common enemy and it has launched a more insidious attack on our nation and the cost in suffering and human life has been staggering.
My colleagues and I see the suffering daily here in Rapid City, hidden behind hospital walls. We need your help. Let's come together as we did 20 years ago. We no longer suffer from smallpox and polio because of science and once again we have developed a safe and highly effective vaccine that has given us the ability to defeat a pandemic.
We all have a responsibility to each other to get vaccinated. we can't succumb to false and destructive misinformation.
Who is vaccinated: all former/living presidents,
All 50 governors
Vast majority of congress
96% of doctors
Who isn't vaccinated: 99.2% of people dying of Covid
Bruce Eaton, Rapid City
Our doors should be open
I am writing this letter as a response to the Rapid City School Board's recent decision not to apply for a grant that would have been used to teach English to immigrant students. There are "Help Wanted" signs in nearly every business in nearly every town in South Dakota. One of the ways to correct this situation is to reform our immigration laws so that immigrants can help fill the job vacancies that exist. The U.S. was founded by immigrants, it was expanded by immigrants, and immigrants are the backbone of many businesses today. The dairies in our state and the meat processing plants of our state could not operate without immigrant labor. The State of SD has provided monetary incentives to these businesses to expand their footprint in our state and this would not have been possible without the employment of immigrant labor. What message is the Rapid City School Board sending to immigrants? Is our "Door Open" or is our "Door Closed"? English is our national language and students from other countries need to be taught English so that they can become an integral part of our society. I want our "doors to be open."
Richard Thomas, Watertown
Trump's January 6 blunder
Donald Trump never accepts responsibility for anything that goes wrong but the January insurrection belongs to him alone. Revenge for election loss? No one else in The Cult had the authority to organize destructive invasion of our national seat of government by thousands on the very day of election certification. Utter disregard for life, property, disrupting official business marked the most destructive attack on our government since the Civil War.
Apparently, the insurrection was a preliminary toward establishing anarchy by a US citizen with no regard for our democracy. His only demand from citizens was their vote for personal Power and Control, without any agenda benefiting "We the People."
US citizen voters cannot afford another Trump presidency.
Lavon Sumption, Lincoln, NE