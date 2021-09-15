Letters to the editor, Sept. 15, 2021

Redistricting

I’m writing to urge the South Dakota legislators to form a nonpartisan committee to redistrict South Dakota with 3 republicans, 3 democrats, and 3 independents, as Colorado has done. Good government is created by bipartisanship not one-party rule. The last time I checked South Dakota had more registered democrats and independents than republicans. Diversity allows people with different backgrounds and experiences with new ideas to be heard. Bipartisan redistricting would better reflect the wishes of South Dakotans. It potentially could stop young people from exiting the state for better jobs and higher income. It’s crucial the committee is nonpartisan and takes time to make fair districts. If the process is rushed and not transparent gerrymandering will be suspected and voters will distrust government.

Help preserve health and democracy

We ask our son to be a brave leader, wear a mask in school, even though nobody else does, as covid cases spike higher than during last winter’s successful harmless mask mandate. He says he will. We don’t expect him to overcome serious peer pressure at his age. Searching “how covid masks work” reveals, among many good sources, a New York Times animated trip through a cloth mask and an N95 explaining that although N95s are the gold standard, cloth masks are beneficial when not everybody can get an N95. When everybody wears masks, droplets and aerosol virus stick inside the mask on the way out, more do on the way into another’s mask, dropping viral load to non-infectious.