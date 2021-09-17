Letters to the editor, Sept. 17, 2021
Act of kindness
On behalf of 23 widowed members who were enjoying their weekly supper together at a local restaurant, we were the beneficiaries of a random act of kindness.
As our mealtime was coming to an end, Emily, the young server who catered us, told us our meals had been paid by an unidentified customer. We were in disbelief thinking that our server may be playing a game with us. The manager came to our tables and echoed the same comment.
How do we widowed members say “thank you” to someone whom we have never met and whom we do not know.
Considering the current economic climate, this generous person reached deep into his pocket and willingly paid for all our meals which could easily have totaled nearly $500. To this generous benefactor, thank you very much for your generosity and it’s our fervent wish that God bless you richly.
Thank you.
George B. Wallace, Rapid City
America's funeral bell
Since Texas has passed the strictest abortion law in the country, many states are pursuing similar restrictions, and looking at reinforcing those already in place. Pro Choice advocates are up in arms over it and the Justice Dept. is challenging these laws as unconstitutional.
In all of this I am reminded of a passage from John Donne’s Meditation 17 written in 1623.
“No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main; if a clod be washed away by the sea, Europe is the less, as well as if a promontory were, as well as if a manor of thy friend's or of thine own were; any man's death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind, and therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.”
Every life torn away by abortion results in a lessening. Because we are all part of the whole, one body, it should concern all of us because every death diminishes us all. Constitutional or not, permitting the death of innocent life by abortion likewise reduces us as a society. The strength of fabric depends on the tightness of the weave. Any tear, or pulling loose the smallest thread weakens the whole. In this sense then, perhaps we, America, if we let ourselves to be reduced to rags, should heed these words by John Donne then need not ask ourselves for whom the funeral bell tolls, it tolls for thee?
Matthew Schmidt, Summerset
Be reasonable and safe
Dear Gov Noem and all anti abortion supporters:
First of all I believe reasonable regulations and restraints on abortions are necessary and desirable! However, you must be assured that if a woman feels she needs or has to have an abortion, she WILL have it! If you achieve a total ban on any and all abortions you condemn these women to having it performed by unskilled hands in an unsanitary place, possibly resulting in injury or even death to the woman and unborn child!
Please, be reasonable! Seek a solution to this problem that is reasonable and safe!
Lowell Holmgren, Rapid City
Oppose this legislation
Congress is considering passing a package of bills to allow government to take over the internet. These so-called anti-trust bills would add bureaucratic red tape and complicated processes that would make it more expensive and confusing to perform the basic online tasks we use every day. They would disrupt two day shipping for online purchases and exclude some products from shipping. Google Maps would be barred from showing top-rated restaurants or businesses. Apple would be blocked from pre-installing apps like “Find my iPhone”.
The bills would also put your personal data at risk by breaking up technology companies who currently keep data secure, and forcing U.S. companies to grant foreign competitors in China and Russia access to software features.
Contact our members on Congress today and urge them to oppose this dangerous legislation that allows the government to break important internet tools. These so-called antitrust bills would only make navigating the internet and using the tools we have come to know and love more difficult, all at the expense of a politics driven mission that doesn’t understand who will get hurt in the end: every day Americans like you and me.
Bridget Vatne, Spearfish
We will not forget
I have just finished reading the entire Saturday Journal and want to thank all those who contributed to the sections mentioning the special "We Will Not Forget." I remember that day and the unity we had within our country.
I am very frightened when I see and hear the divisions that are occurring in our county. We need to pray that it doesn't take another disaster from the enemy to bring us back to the America prior to 9/11. I so worry about my children, grandchildren and great grandchildren if we do not change some of what is being brought into our country. We need our Freedom, our Unity, and God back along with our history that has made us the country we cherish.
Phyllis Alexander, Rapid City
Have the terrorists won?
As I sat weeping during remembrances of 9/11, I tried to reconcile the world of today and that of 2001. How have we become so divided after being so united? Then, we were proud to be Americans. We were appalled that someone could hate us so much, they would use our own citizens in an attack against us. Now, we terrorize each other, over the very differences that make us strong.
Then, we were hated because of our very freedoms. Now, we hate each other and want to take away those same freedoms, bullying total strangers on social media.
Every time I hear someone crying out that we must have government mandates, I think about those who cry out because of mandates in their countries: Mandatory abortion because a family has too many children. Mandatory beatings for not following the state religion, or following a religion at all. Mandatory death for being gay. Mandatory obfuscation of an individual because she is a woman.
They want to tell and be told what to do, like children. In America, we allow you to make your own decisions about what is right for you, as adults.
Twenty years later, the terrorists have won.
Leslie Brown, Rapid City