Letters to the editor, Sept. 17, 2021

In all of this I am reminded of a passage from John Donne’s Meditation 17 written in 1623.

“No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main; if a clod be washed away by the sea, Europe is the less, as well as if a promontory were, as well as if a manor of thy friend's or of thine own were; any man's death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind, and therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.”

Every life torn away by abortion results in a lessening. Because we are all part of the whole, one body, it should concern all of us because every death diminishes us all. Constitutional or not, permitting the death of innocent life by abortion likewise reduces us as a society. The strength of fabric depends on the tightness of the weave. Any tear, or pulling loose the smallest thread weakens the whole. In this sense then, perhaps we, America, if we let ourselves to be reduced to rags, should heed these words by John Donne then need not ask ourselves for whom the funeral bell tolls, it tolls for thee?

Matthew Schmidt, Summerset

