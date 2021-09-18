Letters to the editor, Sept. 18, 2021

The Rapid City Council seems to be having a battle over Hazard/Exposure pay to their employees.

The City Council Meeting on 8/2/2021 approved to give hazard pay of $1,000 to Police & Fire Department. That is when the whole thing blew up.

During the Council Working Session on 9/1/2021 it was stated that soldiers got "combat pay" when deployed but the Penatgon support staff did not get the "combat pay." But all the support staff, part time, full time and those that worked from home received a $1,000 as well.

I do believe that the Policemen and Women and the Fire Fighters deserve hazard pay as First Responders, and it is great they paid all the staff a $1,000. But they only want to give the remaining City Essential Employees that kept the city running $500. This seems like a deliberate act of disrespect. It seems only fair and morally right that the City Council reward all those that kept our city running during a stressful, unhealthy and trying time a $1,000 as well. The Public Work staff were even designated First Responders by the City Government, but they only get $500. Just something wrong with this picture.

Misty Thomas, Rapid City

