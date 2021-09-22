Letters to the editor, Sept. 22, 2021

Intentions don't alter facts

School board president Kate Thomas bids for unity, shifting focus from safety to student achievement in her recent editorial. She cites a board goal, “a return to normal for staff and students”, the alleged aberration from normal being response to covid.

It should go without saying, but apparently doesn’t, that by merely declaring new intentions the board can’t alter facts, that our schools host the biggest daily congregation of people in town, that we have high community spread with 21% of tests positive last week, that little kids still can’t get vaccinated, that much of our eligible community still refuses vaccination to promptly and safely demote covid from epidemic to endemic, that covid is spiking in schools.

Ms Thomas believes the existence of individual medical providers with outlying opinions skeptical of masking means “the medical world is at war with itself over this issue”. It is not. The majority of medical providers support their CDC, AMA, American College of Physicians, their infectious disease, pediatric and family medicine organizations, united regarding not just vaccination, but masking.