Letters to the editor, Sept. 25, 2021
Monument Health is a blessing
I am a lucky man just back from Monument Health on Tuesday after four days and nights for COVID for the second time in less than a year. I was fully vaccinated in April and have taken all recommended precautions so perhaps I don't sound lucky but I realize it could have been so much worse.
The purpose of this letter is to openly thank all of the wonderful personnel at Monument who exhibited nothing but kindness and caring showing me what a wonderful community we live in. These people work under trying conditions and come from all over the world to be here during this pandemic. I also am blessed with a large support group of family, friends, and neighbors so thank you to everyone.
However you think about the pandemic please set aside your politics and talk to one another you will find a wealth of kindness out there, more blessings than you can count. We are all lucky!
Sincerely, John W Newland
We can save money
I have found some places where the US can save money and thus afford upgrading our infrastructure and other items in the new 10-year $3.5 trillion bill in the works now.
The Congressional Budget Office projects that nuclear weapons upgrades out to 2030 will cost $634 billion. How about if we just keep a few defensive nukes instead of enough to blow up the world several times over? So we'll save $600 billion there.
The Government Accountability Office says the Defense Department does almost nothing to prevent waste and fraud. Let's estimate $10 billion in savings per year, for $100 billion up to 2030, if they start working on this.
The Department of Treasury estimates that the wealthiest Americans avoid $163 billion per year in taxes. Up to 2030 that would be $1.63 trillion.
So with just a little looking I found $2.33 trillion that could be used toward the infrastructure bill. You are welcome.
Jeff Jacobsen, Rapid City
Older South Dakotans have value
I got to thinking about the age of most who are dying and have died of Covid and realized that most of these people are over 65. I am thinking that maybe that is why the Governor and the Republicans of South Dakota did not write any temporary laws to protect citizens from dying. Most of them are not working anymore and living off retirement benefits to include Social Security and Medicare. A light bulb went on, they are murdering us because we are no longer contributing members of South Dakota. Instead we are taking money from it. This made real sense for them not enacting laws to save lives during this deadly crisis. They wanted us to die. Could these people in power who we voted for really do this? It is not about freedom of choice, it is about the value of a human life, kinda like how insurance companies rate a humans monetary value according to age. If this Covid had been killing people 25 to 45 would this state have acted to save these lives? You all decided that older people did not have enough value, so you politicians decided to let them die.
Brent Cox, Sturgis
Continual failure
After 20 years of failing US cattle ranchers on “Country of Origin Labeling”, Senator John Thune publishes yet another letter in the Rapid City Journal touting how hard he is working for the ranchers but in the same breath punts to the WTO giving him an excuse for doing nothing except writing another letter.
How many more decades are we going to put up with his continual failure on this and other important matters?
George Kruse, Rapid City