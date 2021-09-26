Letters to the editor, Sept. 25, 2021

Older South Dakotans have value

I got to thinking about the age of most who are dying and have died of Covid and realized that most of these people are over 65. I am thinking that maybe that is why the Governor and the Republicans of South Dakota did not write any temporary laws to protect citizens from dying. Most of them are not working anymore and living off retirement benefits to include Social Security and Medicare. A light bulb went on, they are murdering us because we are no longer contributing members of South Dakota. Instead we are taking money from it. This made real sense for them not enacting laws to save lives during this deadly crisis. They wanted us to die. Could these people in power who we voted for really do this? It is not about freedom of choice, it is about the value of a human life, kinda like how insurance companies rate a humans monetary value according to age. If this Covid had been killing people 25 to 45 would this state have acted to save these lives? You all decided that older people did not have enough value, so you politicians decided to let them die.