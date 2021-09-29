Letters to the editor, Sept. 29, 2021

On October 6 in Pierre, Powertech will ask the Water Management Board (WMB) to restart water permit hearings for its proposed uranium mine. Citizens may share a brief comment in person or online at the beginning of the meeting. In order to speak remotely, contact the WMB at (605) 773-3352 no later than 5 p.m. CST on October 5 so you can get the remote connection link.

Knowledge is power

Parents of RCAS students, do you know that the school district policy for allowing parents to see the school curriculum is already published on the Policy and Procedures website page? It says, "It will be the policy of the board of education to make the print or online curriculum programs available for review by parents, students, and interested citizens of the community". So parents such as my self have asked since the beginning of school year to see curriculum, yet we have not seen anything. The question is WHY NOT? Also, many teachers around the country have been seen berating students for their beliefs. Do you know that the RCAS policy on Academic Freedom states: "All classroom studies...will be presnted factually, objecively and impartially....teachers will create and maintain an atmosphereof open mindedness and tolerance...and will not attempt to limit or control a students judgement concerning any issue". These polices can be found at the link: https://rcas.org/our-district/board-of-education/policies-and-procedures/section-i-instruction/.