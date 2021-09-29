Letters to the editor, Sept. 29, 2021
Thank you
We want to extend a big thank you to the Citizens of Rapid City.
We recently spent six days in your city as a home base. Our first day involved a trip to the ER after a scooter accident then four days of touring with Open Top Tours. We are writing to say the the sights we saw were breathtaking but the most memorable will be the people of your city.
From all the assistance from strangers helping us as Christine's scooter threw her off, the ex nurse who took charge,those who lifted the scooter and Dan who transported me and to the EMT'S who comforted and aided us, to the ER staff at the hospital we are so grateful.This was only the beginning as we continued to be amazed at the hospitality staff we met at the Rushmore, Murphy's, Thirsty's and every where we turned.
We can honestly say, having traveled the world, the the people of Rapid City are unparalleled. How blessed were we and are you to have each other. With our profound thanks and gratitude!
Steve and Christine Tibbits, Altoona, FL
Do you get water for free?
A densely packed residential development is in the works for Black Hawk on the east side of I-90, just north of Peaceful Pines Road. Black Hawk, Rapid City, and many other communities use the Madison aquifer. Powertech Uranium is proposing to use water from the Madison aquifer for a uranium mine. If their proposed mine were to be developed, it would use, for free, more well water than Rapid City uses, for 20 years. Is your water free of charge?
On October 6 in Pierre, Powertech will ask the Water Management Board (WMB) to restart water permit hearings for its proposed uranium mine. Citizens may share a brief comment in person or online at the beginning of the meeting. In order to speak remotely, contact the WMB at (605) 773-3352 no later than 5 p.m. CST on October 5 so you can get the remote connection link.
Also, consider signing onto a letter of concern at www.bhcleanwateralliance.org.
Powertech’s motion to restart the state water permit hearings is premature. The company has not met the state’s requirements.
Gena Parkhurst, Rapid City
Knowledge is power
It has been said that knowledge is power.
Parents of RCAS students, do you know that the school district policy for allowing parents to see the school curriculum is already published on the Policy and Procedures website page? It says, "It will be the policy of the board of education to make the print or online curriculum programs available for review by parents, students, and interested citizens of the community". So parents such as my self have asked since the beginning of school year to see curriculum, yet we have not seen anything. The question is WHY NOT? Also, many teachers around the country have been seen berating students for their beliefs. Do you know that the RCAS policy on Academic Freedom states: "All classroom studies...will be presnted factually, objecively and impartially....teachers will create and maintain an atmosphereof open mindedness and tolerance...and will not attempt to limit or control a students judgement concerning any issue". These polices can be found at the link: https://rcas.org/our-district/board-of-education/policies-and-procedures/section-i-instruction/.
Eduardo Manzano, Rapid City