Letters to the editor, Sept. 3, 2021

In favor of homeschooling board members

I continue to read and hear progressive voices shrieking against Kate Thomas and Breanna Funke as school board members because their children are homeschooled. Rather than allow these nonsensical voices to go unchallenged, here are three reasons why such statements lack, knowledge, logic and display a hidden bias and even discrimination against those who choose to homeschool their children. In fact, I believe that parents who have a direct, hands on role in the education of their children are possible the best candidates to be on a school board.