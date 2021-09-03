Letters to the editor, Sept. 3, 2021
In favor of homeschooling board members
I continue to read and hear progressive voices shrieking against Kate Thomas and Breanna Funke as school board members because their children are homeschooled. Rather than allow these nonsensical voices to go unchallenged, here are three reasons why such statements lack, knowledge, logic and display a hidden bias and even discrimination against those who choose to homeschool their children. In fact, I believe that parents who have a direct, hands on role in the education of their children are possible the best candidates to be on a school board.
1) just look at the list of famous homeschoolers: entertainment titans Christina Aguilera, Taylor Swift and Justin Beiber; in sports, Olympian Simone Biles and Marina Sharapova; in science/math George Washington Carver and Aaran Fernandez. Their lofty accomplishments are directly attributable to their home education. So imagine if the knowledge/experience of their parents could influence public school policy!
2) School board members were voted into office by their peers, who had time to examine their lifestyles and approved!
3) the best reason, is that South Dakota law is silent on whether parents that homeschool can serve on local school boards…silence implies consent!
Edward Manzano, Rapid City