Letters to the editor, Sept. 4, 2021

Listen to the experts

I taught at Central High School for the last six years and still have family and friends who work in the district. As such, I am concerned about a few items on the next school board agenda, and grateful to see some proposed mitigation strategies.

I will try to be succinct: Trust the experts.

As an educator, I know little about viruses, so I rely on the consensus of the medical community. The consensus. If the vast majority of the medical community recommends masking and vaccination, why would one choose to believe the small minority? Please listen to the experts who are practically begging you to protect our children, staff, and community as a whole.

Similarly, our staff and students are experts in what goes on every day in our schools. They’re not being heard, and the posted agenda includes further silencing of these most important groups. I encourage you to listen to those who matter most. Parents should have a seat at the conversation table, but you must listen to those in the building, experiencing the results of your policies.

We cannot all be experts in everything--that is why we must help each other. Please, listen to the experts.

Michael Birkeland, Rapid City

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0